Marlon Wayans and Kerry Washington Plan Their On-Screen Reunion

Marlon Wayans has had a busy year. Last month, the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect was released, where he plays Ted White, the infamous ex-husband of The Queen of Soul. The dramatic role is a departure for Wayans, who has made a name for himself in the comedic world as an actor, stand-up comedian, writer, and producer over the course of his three-decades-long career. As a member of one of the most famous (and funny) families in show business, Wayans never strays far from his humorous roots. His second comedy special, HBO Max’s “You Know What It Is,” is a return to form—with Wayans cracking jokes about everything from outie bellybuttons to the many tribulations of fatherhood. In honor of both releases, Wayans hopped on Zoom with his former Little Man co-star Kerry Washington to discuss his recent pivot to drama, plans for an on-screen reunion, and why he’s finally ready to be a leading man. – JULIANA UKIOMOGBE.