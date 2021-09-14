CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Contender Series 2021: Week 3 preview, weigh-ins results

By Victor Rodriguez
Bloody Elbow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore contestants this week will battle it out in what could be a life-altering fight for their futures, and it’s another great set of fights. First up, Brazil’s Jailton Almeida (13-2). Primarily a submission specialist, he’s shown a lot of promise with thudding leg kicks and a hulking frame. A certified finisher, he’s seen the judges’ decision very few times in his career and packs some serious power in his strikes. That has led to wins over Brazilian regional vet Edvaldo de Oliveira and former UFC fighter Ildemar Alcantara.

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 37 video highlights: Anthony Smith rocks and submits Ryan Spann

The UFC Vegas 37 main event was a wild one! It didn’t take very long for the UFC’s #6 ranked light heavyweight, Anthony Smith, to hurt the #11 ranked, Ryan Spann, with strikes before putting him away with a rear-naked choke. A mean counter punch from Smith is what initially rocked Spann, and then then some more followup lasers had Ryan shooting a desperation takedown. Once Smith was on top, it was only a matter of time before he was on the back and applying an RNC. What a blur of a fight!
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Markes
Person
Brandon Lewis
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: 1500 Fans Left The Arena During Segment On WWE RAW

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were a lot of fans who left the arena at Monday’s WWE RAW during a segment with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The segment was done to further hype their match this Sunday at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. “This one really backfired,”...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Star Undergoes Knee Surgery, To Miss Time

Hopefully it isn’t too bad. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to miss time from television and some of them are a lot more serious than others. One of the biggest problems can involve getting injured, as you will occasionally see someone have to go on the shelf for a little while. That seems to be the case again on Monday Night Raw, as a star is going to be missing for a little while.
WWE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Heartbreaking Colt Brennan News

The cause of death has reportedly been revealed for former Hawaii and NFL quarterback Colt Brennan, who passed away earlier this year. Brennan, who starred at Hawaii before playing in the National Football League, was found dead in May. TMZ Sports reported this week that Brennan died due to an...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Brazilian#Lfa#Mma#Russian#Polish
kgns.tv

South Texas fighter to compete in Dana White’s Contender Series

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A south Texas athlete is going the distance as he vies for a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. Fighter CJ Vergara will be fighting in the Dana White’s Contender Series in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. The event brings fighters from all around the world to...
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Manny Pacquiao's Personal Assistant Confirms Target Date For Next Fight

Manny Pacquiao is not putting an end to his illustrious boxing career just yet. Following the upset loss to WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas last month, some boxing personalities and fans have written Pacquiao off, implying the Filipino boxer should finally have the gloves. However, according to his personal assistant...
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 37 prelims results & video: Harris upsets Kasanganay, Goldy armbars Whitmire

The UFC Vegas 37 preliminary card just wrapped up with a couple of TKO’s, a few decisions, and even an armbar to get things going. Closing out this portion of the event, Tafon Nchukwi returned to the light heavyweight division to earn a unanimous nod over Mike Rodriguez. Nchukwi was the aggressor the whole time. He was either launching big bombs in the pocket, or looking to maul from the clinch. Tafon at 205-pounds has a much better gas tank he seemed to have at middleweight, so perhaps this will be a permanent home for “Da Don.”
UFC
MMAmania.com

Report: UFC boss Dana White wanted Gable Steveson for Contender Series

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was reportedly uninterested in giving Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson a straight shot to the promotion. It was clear that both UFC and WWE had serious interest in acquiring the services of Steveson in the aftermath of the Tokyo Olympics. A new report, however, suggests WWE was willing to make a more immediate commitment to the Olympian.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy