Contender Series 2021: Week 3 preview, weigh-ins results
More contestants this week will battle it out in what could be a life-altering fight for their futures, and it’s another great set of fights. First up, Brazil’s Jailton Almeida (13-2). Primarily a submission specialist, he’s shown a lot of promise with thudding leg kicks and a hulking frame. A certified finisher, he’s seen the judges’ decision very few times in his career and packs some serious power in his strikes. That has led to wins over Brazilian regional vet Edvaldo de Oliveira and former UFC fighter Ildemar Alcantara.www.bloodyelbow.com
