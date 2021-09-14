Grand Forks County COVID-19 figures have risen since July

Metrics that track the spread of coronavirus and its variants through Grand Forks County have trended sharply upward over the past two months. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the county has risen from 14 in mid-July to 235 as of Sept. 12, the most recent date for which the North Dakota Department of Health had published data as of Tuesday morning. In that same span, the percentage of tests that have come back positive in a given week has risen from 0.76% to about 6%.