Ben Simmons situation: 3 takeaways from ‘Sixers Daily’ pod featuring ESPN’s Brian Windhorst

The Liberty Ballers podcast network has been absolutely crushing it recently. Adio Royster hosts “Out of Sight” and recently had on our own Harrison Grimm to talk about the team with the most reported interest in acquiring Ben Simmons, the Minnesota Timberwolves. On a recent episode of “The Gastroenteritis Blues” Steve Lipman and Dan Volpone hosted The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski to get into some Sixers-Timberwolves trade scenarios and much more. If you have not done so already check those out then come back here for three takeaways on the recent “Sixers Daily” hosted Jas Kang. Kang interviewed ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst, who hopped on to talk Ben Simmons trade scenarios. Here are three takeaways from that one.