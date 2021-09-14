CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

American Eagle underwear had an increase in sales. These 10 unretouched pics are maybe a clue why.

By Lori White
Upworthy
Upworthy
 7 days ago

This article originally appeared on 07.17.15


About a year ago, clothing brand American Eagle's underwear line, Aerie, stopped retouching photos of their models.

As their CEO Jennifer Foyle said in a statement in 2014, "There is no need to retouch beauty."

The results were beautiful.



And profitable.

After putting the nix on retouching, quarterly comparable sales for Aerie were up 9%.

9% for that quarter. The next quarter, Q3 of 2014, up only 3% in comparable sales. But then in the next two quarters? Up 13% and 12% . Coincidence? Maybe. But I like to think it has to do with things like this pic:



The brand uses the hashtag #AerieReal to let its fans know that the photos remain unretouched.

Model Iskra Lawrence, featured below kicking around on the beach, told Elle :

"I love my body and really don't see myself as a size but more of a shape."



Aerie clearly agrees!



She's featured in ads aplenty. Unretouched, of course!

Aerie also agrees that backs are beautiful.



Stomachs being stomachs are cool by them, too!



Don't freak out, but Aerie also agrees that real butts look like real butts.


Yes, some of these models have what the mainstream already traditionally thinks of as "great" bodies. But for some reason, the usual practice is to airbrush and retouch even THAT.

These photos show that there's no such thing as a "perfect" body; ALL bodies have moments of #realness. And there's nothing wrong with showing that. That's what I love about them and what I love about this campaign.

And to their credit, in case the model bodies don't do it for you, the brand has also posted photos of non-model, everyday women using the hashtag #AerieReal to spotlight the glory that is the unretouched photo on all types of shapes and sizes.



Frankly, no one needs Aerie to tell them that it's OK for them to have a body and to love it without a filter. But if you ask me, more brands could get OUT of the game of body shaming and INTO the game of body positivity like Aerie.

And if Aerie is any example, body positivity is profit positivity.

I can agree with that!

Comments / 2

Related
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

This Is What Meghan Fox Wears to the Organic Grocery Store

Megan Fox would like to know your thoughts on her latest fit. Yesterday, the star actress appeared in Los Angeles in a lime green bodysuit by Diggzy with a round cut-out at the midriff revealing a sultry dose of under-boob. She paired the neon piece with a light-wash, relaxed fit denim set by Alexander Wang and accessorized with a matching green bag, perfecting the duochrome look's symmetry of hues.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Beyoncé's Plunging Crystal-Lined Wrap Dress Is Vacation in an Outfit

Beyoncé appears to be having the absolute time of her life aboard a yacht, touring exclusive locales the likes of which no one in the bottom 99% has ever likely seen. And, in traditional Beyoncé fashion, the icon traveled in custom designer duds. I don't know about you, but I certainly don't have any Valentino pieces embroidered with my name …
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iskra Lawrence
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Goes Colorful in Printed Bodycon Dress and Orange Mule Sandals in Miami

Gabrielle Union gave a lesson in color theory with her latest look.  The “Being Mary Jane” actress posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday enjoying a vacation in Miami. Outfit-wise, Union wore a long-sleeve bodycon dress, which featured a graphic blue and red print and eye-catching gold hoop earrings.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) To address the shoes, Union slipped on a pair of orange mules that added the perfect amount of casual edge and color contrast to the entire vibe.  When it comes to Union’s essential style, it consists of chic, trendy clothing that also...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a Black Tee, Skinny Jeans & Slime Green Boots

Jessica Simpson’s style is as versatile as it gets. The actress showed off a more dressed-down take on her signature bold taste this week as she dropped her 2-year-old daughter off for pre-school on Wednesday. For the momentous day, Simpson kept comfortable in a classic black tee and cuffed dark-wash skinny jeans; her outfit also included a slew of glittering necklaces and hoop earrings as well as her signature oversize sunglasses. On her feet, the “Dukes of Hazzard” alumna added in an edgy touch with her choice of black boots; the leather Chelsea-style pair featured slick uppers and a unique contrasting slime...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Unveils Her Wax Figure in a Deep Red Suit and Chain-Link Sandals

Jennifer Hudson suited up to debut her wax figure for Madame Tussauds New York. The “Respect” actress wore a deep red suit for the occasion. The suede set featured a double-breasted blazer with pointed lapels, as well as wide-leg pants. Hudson layered a black bustier top under her suit, which featured rolled-up long sleeves. She also added edgy accessories to her look, pairing it with a gunmetal chain bracelet, two delicate gold bracelets and layered gunmetal necklaces. The “Dreamgirls” star continued her edgy streak with sleek sandals. The black patent style featured thin toe straps, as well as pointed-toe soles and stiletto...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underwear#07 17 15#American Eagle
POPSUGAR

Saweetie's Met Gala Hairstyle Combines 2 Trends For the Price of 1

This year's Met Gala is a celebration of some of America's biggest fashion and beauty trends past and present, and Saweetie just combined two of our favorites into one look. The rapper hit the red carpet at Monday night's event wearing a blond, chin-length bob with flipped ends and sparkling hair accessories. Even though this isn't the shortest we've seen the rapper's hair, it's a pretty dramatic departure from her usual beauty looks, and it might be one of our favorite hairstyles we've seen on her so far.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Iggy Azalea Takes the Stage in a Daring Hot Pink Corset Belt and Checkered Boots With a Matching Jumpsuit

The “New Classic” debuted a new look for her latest concert in California. While performing at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, the “Booty” singer stepped onstage in a daring ensemble. Her look featured a sleeveless checkerboard jumpsuit, as well as matching gloves. Cinching the look was a neon pink corset belt, featuring a multicolored sunset print and crystal accents on its front. Azalea’s look also included neon pink panels one her gloves — all of which matched her latest hair transformation: neon pink streaks. Where shoes were concerned, Azalea continued her statement-making style in coordinating checkerboard boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Mixes Business with Athleisure in a Black and White Look Paired With Nike Sneakers

Eva Longoria has given “business chic” a new twist. The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress posted a photo on Instagram yesterday in a rather sophisticated moment. For the ensemble, Longoria wore a cream-colored blazer, a white button-down shirt and black stretch pants, which almost gave the look a sporty tuxedo appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) To address the shoes, Longoria donned a pair of white Nike sneakers that incorporated silver metallic Nike Swoosh branding on each shoe. Most would consider Longoria’s essential aesthetic to consist of trendy and comfy styles that feel easy and relaxed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Teases Her Reebok Collection in a Sheer Catsuit, Red Jacket & Chunky Lug-Sole Boots

Cardi B has another bold collection with Reebok on the way. Teasing the collaboration on Instagram last night, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper recruited a few models to show off pieces from the capsule. Cardi B herself, though, stuck with her bold signature style in a baby bump-highlighting sheer catsuit and a cherry red cropped jacket. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. For fans of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rnbcincy.com

Lizzo’s Rose Quartz Nails Might Be The Next Nail Trend To Try

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If you’re every looking for style inspiration, Lizzo is your gal. From banging hairstyles, to racy swimsuits, the Rumors singer always manages to give us her highest dose of the dopest trends. Lizzo’s nail technician showed off a gorgeous set...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Looks Angelic in All-White Outfit With Platform Converse Sneakers

Gigi Hadid proved you can wear white after Labor Day. The model was seen leaving the Mercer Hotel in New York City on Tuesday rocking a nearly monochrome white outfit. She wore a cream vest that she left mainly unbuttoned and paired that with matching loose mid-rise trousers. Hadid added a cream and brown shoulder bag to her look as well as dark sunglasses. She tied her locks up and out of her face. The runway model added a classic shoe to her outfit: Converse. Her black and white Chuck Taylors featured a slight platform footbed, which gave a bit more elevation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Upworthy

42K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy