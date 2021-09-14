CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arts

Palais de Tokyo President Emma Lavigne to Helm Pinault Collection

artforum.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Lavigne, president of the Palais de Tokyo, Paris, has been named chief executive officer of the Pinault Collection, which is headquartered in the same city. Lavigne is just two years into her job at the Palais de Tokyo, France’s largest noncollecting museum of contemporary art, where she was the first woman to lead that institution since its founding in 2002. She will take up her post at the Pinault Collection, which oversees the art collection of French billionaire François Pinault, on November 1, succeeding Jean-Jacques Aillagon, who will stay on as an adviser to the collection.

www.artforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
artforum.com

Christophe Leribault Appointed Director of Musée d’Orsay

Christophe Leribault was yesterday announced as the new director of the Musée d’Orsay, Paris, and of its affiliate, the Musée de l’Orangerie. Leribault, who served as a curator at the Louvre and as director of the Musée Delacroix, Paris, before going on to helm the Petit Palais, Paris, in 2012, will replace Laurence des Cars. Des Cars this month assumes leadership of the Louvre, becoming its first female director.
MUSEUMS
artforum.com

Gagosian Will Open Third Paris Gallery

Global megagallery Gagosian in October will open its third outpost in Paris. The gallery, at 9, rue de Castiglione in Paris’s 1st arrondissement, will be Gagosian’s eighteenth. In addition to the Paris branches, the dealer has half a dozen locations in New York alone, as well as three in London, and one each in Athens, Basel, Geneva, Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Rome. Earlier this year, Gagosian shuttered its San Francisco outpost and leased space in the former Marciano Museum in Los Angeles, already home to the dealer’s Beverly Hills branch.
VISUAL ART
artforum.com

Hito Steyerl Rejects Top German Honor, Citing Country’s Pandemic Response

Artist and documentary filmmaker Hito Steyerl on Wednesday said she would decline one of Germany’s most prestigious civilian honors, the Federal Cross of Merit. In a letter published in the German weekly Die Zeit, the Munich-born artist, who is known for her work investigating militarization, surveillance migration, and the global dissemination of images, pointed to the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis as the reason behind her rejection of the award, considered the equivalent of a British knighthood or the French Legion of Honor. Previous recipients of the award include art historian Paul Dujardin and artists Neo Rauch and Wolfgang Tillmans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tatler.com

A major private collection curated by Hubert de Givenchy to go on sale at Christie’s

Few designers have influenced the world of haute couture quite like the late Hubert de Givenchy. Born in Beauvais, France, in 1927, as the younger son of the Marquis of Givenchy, the French aristocrat, who founded his eponymous fashion house in 1952, is best known for dressing some of the world’s most influential women, including Audrey Hepburn, Jackie Kennedy, Princess Grace of Monaco and the Duchess of Windsor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
François Pinault
Person
Renzo Piano
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Ernesto Naranjo usually likes to pay tribute to a female artist with his collections, but this time around he chose an arts patron. “Peggy Guggenheim was this sophisticated aristocrat and had this eye for art—she discovered Jackson Pollock among others—but at the same time she loved to party and enjoy the night,” said Naranjo. “She knew how to have fun.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allthatsinteresting.com

Construction Workers Discover 239 Rare Gold Coins Dating Back to 1638 Hidden In The Walls Of A French Mansion

The stash of coins found in Brittany includes a 1646 "Louis d'Or" so rare it isn't even mentioned in one French currency guide and thought to be worth over $17,000 alone. It was during a seemingly ordinary restoration job in 2019 that the three French builders made their discovery. While tearing up the side of a mansion in Plozévet, Brittany, they discovered a hidden stash of gold coins embedded in the wall. Minted during the reigns of Louis XIII and Louis XIV, their value has since been estimated at over $350,000.
ECONOMY
kldjfb.xyz

'Make a Painting Bleed' with Niki de Saint Phalle at the Menil Collection

The Menil Collection will bring the work of one of modern art’s most consistently provocative figures to Houston when it debuts “Niki de Saint Phalle in the 1960s” on Sept. 10. Highlighting her “shooting paintings” – artworks upon which she trained a .22 caliber firearm – and enormous “Nana” sculptures,...
VISUAL ART
WWD

Dior to Make Ceremonial Uniform for Artist Jean-Michel Othoniel

Click here to read the full article. OLIVE GROVE: In tune with its fall men’s collection, inspired by ceremonial garb, Dior said on Monday that it was making the uniform for artist Jean-Michel Othoniel’s induction to the prestigious Académie des Beaux-Arts, whose lifetime members are known in France as Immortals. Best known for his large-scale sculptures made of glass beads, Othoniel will officially take his seat on Oct. 6. He personally drew the olive branches that were embroidered across the jacket and down the legs of his suit, designed by artistic director of men’s collections Kim Jones in the spirit of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Baltimore Museum Of Art#Contemporary Art#New Museum#Helm Pinault Collection#The Palais De Tokyo#The Pinault Collection#French#The Bourse De Commerce#The Palazzo Grassi#Venetian#Biennale De Lyon#Amis Du Palais De Tokyo#Facebook#Iranian German#Bma#Dogpatch#M Museum#Swiss#Chinese
Variety

Noemie Merlant’s ‘Mi lubita, Mon Amour’ Attracts Buyers For Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

Films Boutique (“Embrace of the Serpent,””Charlatan”) has closed several key European territories on “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour,” the feature debut of actor-turned-filmmaker Noémie Merlant which is playing at San Sebastian in the Zabaltegi Tabakalera section. “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour” world premiered at Cannes in Special Screenings. It stars Merlant as Jeanne, a young woman who is traveling to Romania to celebrate her bachelorette party with her friends when she meets Nino. She is 27, he is 17, and they are worlds away from one another, yet for the two of them it is the beginning of a passionate and timeless summer....
MOVIES
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the UK coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

UNIQLO Taps Inès de la Fressange for a French-Inspired FW21 Collection

With the colder seasons arriving, UNIQLO has teamed up with French style icon Inès de la Fressange for a cozy Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The collaborative range features garments inspired by the Swiss village of Rossinière that is surrounded by meadows and mountain valleys. The lineup takes cues from Inès’ effortless and flamboyant style fused with nostalgia. The collection is comprised of knitwear such as ponchos, knit dresses and sweaters made from cashmere and lambswool material. Highlighting the lineup are loose-fitted jackets and blazers. Reflecting Rossinière’s landscape, floral accents and earthy tones like beige and green add color to the pieces. Rounding out the range are accessories including berets, scarves and sustainable shopping bags in different patterns.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IndieWire

Steve McQueen Is on a Mission to Mainstream Black British History with Five New Documentaries

Steve McQueen’s 2020 anthology film series “Small Axe” grew out of a desire to shed light on Black resistance movements in Britain, between the 1960s and 1980s. So, too, does a complementary new franchise of individual documentaries, executive produced by McQueen, which chronicle pivotal stories from recent British history largely ignored by media. Viewed collectively, the films make it clear that McQueen almost single-handedly aims to disrupt the preferred timeline with films that detail tumultuous crusades for change that cross borders, and still very much resonate today. “When I was growing up, we did not learn about our own history unfortunately,...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Wears Tiger-Print Dress & Black Pumps At New York Fashion Week

Nicky Hilton walked on the wild side during a New York Fashion Week event on Friday night. The 37-year-old wore a tiger-print shift dress with a flounce skirt that stopped just above her knees. The recent FN cover star paired the bold frock with minimal accessories, such as basic black pumps and a small top handle bag. To add a little glamour, she wore a statement cuff with multi-colored jewels on her right wrist. Hilton has been making the rounds at fashion week. Nicky joined her sister Paris at L’Avenue, Saks’ two-floor restaurant, where Paris entertained as the night’s house DJ. She played...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy