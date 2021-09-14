Palais de Tokyo President Emma Lavigne to Helm Pinault Collection
Emma Lavigne, president of the Palais de Tokyo, Paris, has been named chief executive officer of the Pinault Collection, which is headquartered in the same city. Lavigne is just two years into her job at the Palais de Tokyo, France’s largest noncollecting museum of contemporary art, where she was the first woman to lead that institution since its founding in 2002. She will take up her post at the Pinault Collection, which oversees the art collection of French billionaire François Pinault, on November 1, succeeding Jean-Jacques Aillagon, who will stay on as an adviser to the collection.www.artforum.com
