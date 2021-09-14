CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tashaun Gipson calls missed touch tackle on Van Jefferson the kind of play that 'keeps you up at night'

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoGao_0bvsLq0u00

The Bears were embarrassed in the team’s season opener against the Rams, where their defense was the biggest liability for Chicago.

There were mistakes aplenty from the Bears defense, including missed tackles and broken coverages. But perhaps the most egregious error occurred in the first quarter when quarterback Matthew Stafford found wide receiver Van Jefferson, who beat Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson, for a deep completion.

Jefferson should’ve been down around the 11-yard line, but neither Jackson nor Gipson had the awareness to touch him and Jefferson got right up and sprinted into the end zone for what went down as a 67-yard score.

When Gipson met with the media Tuesday at Halas Hall, it was the first question he had to address. Gipson couldn’t believe they screwed it up and said it’s the kind of play that “keeps you up at night.”

“Too much football IQ between Eddie (Jackson) and me to let that happen,” he said. “It won’t happen again as long as I’m employed by the National Football League.”

But in a 34-14 blowout loss, there’s usually more than one error, as evidenced by the broken coverage on Cooper Kupp’s 56-yard touchdown pass on the opening series of the second half.

Marqui Christian, who was covering Kupp in the slot, didn’t go with his man, and neither did Jackson nor Gipson, which left Kupp streaking wide open for the easy score.

“It was a brain fart on the secondary, myself included,” Gipson said. “I take ownership on that play. We all got to be on the same page.”

When it was time for the defense to watch film from that brutal loss, the mood was exactly as you’d expect.

“Film session was hard, it was tough,” Gipson said. “There was a lot of ugly plays out there.”

The Bears defense will be looking to turn things around in Week 2, when they face Joe Burrows and a Bengals offense that found success against the Vikings in Week 1.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Bears defense — ignited by Roquan Smith’s pick-6 — looks like its old self again in a bounce-back win

Roquan Smith couldn’t say when his last end zone visit had been. Before Sunday afternoon, Smith never had scored a touchdown for the Chicago Bears. He didn’t have any during a stellar college career at Georgia either. Tracing backward, he went all the way back to the fall of 2014. “High school,” Smith said with a grin. Now that drought is over. For the first time since his days as a ...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eddie Goldman remains out of practice, while Tashaun Gipson added to report

Bears coach Matt Nagy called Eddie Goldman “day to day” after the defensive tackle tweaked his knee Monday. But Thursday was not the day. Goldman, who also has an ankle injury, remained out of practice a second consecutive day. Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns....
NFL
audacy.com

Bears give up long TD as Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson inexplicably fail to touch down Rams WR who had fallen to ground

(670 The Score) New season, similar Bears frustration and embarrassment. In front of a national television audience on Sunday Night Football, the Bears fell behind early in the first quarter against the Rams on a play in which safety Eddie Jackson and safety Tashaun Gipson inexplicably didn’t touch down Los Angeles receiver Van Jefferson as he fell to the ground after hauling in a long bomb from quarterback Matthew Stafford. Both Gipson and Jackson looked to have a chance to touch down Jefferson but instead … did nothing, allowing Jefferson to get back up and run the final 15 or so yards into the end zone.
NFL
chatsports.com

Matthew Stafford starts Rams career with long touchdown pass to Van Jefferson

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Welcome to L.A., Matthew Stafford!. A play-action rollout resulted in Stafford airing it out to Van Jefferson, as the second-year receiver sprinted behind the defense, dove to get the ball and got up when he wasn't touched. The 67-yard touchdown bomb gave the Los Angeles Rams a 7-0 lead over the Chicago Bears in the first quarter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Yardbarker

Watch: Tashaun Gipson, Levi Wallace latest victims of NFL's new taunting rules

The NFL announced during the offseason that an increased emphasis would be placed on penalizing taunting this year, and that was clearly more than just a warning. Fans were left frustrated on Sunday by taunting penalties in both the Bengals-Bears and Bills-Dolphins games. The first was called on Chicago safety Tashaun Gipson after he broke up a pass on 3rd down. Gipson was flagged for standing over Ja’Marr Chase and clapping.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Tashaun Gipson on taunting flag: ‘I just clapped, man’

Takeaways from the Bears’ 20-17 home opener win against the Bengals on Sunday:. The NFL’s offseason decision to crack down on taunting was apparent by the end of the first quarter Sunday. After Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase dropped a pass on third down, Bears safety Tashaun Gipson clapped in his face — and was flagged 15 yards. Rather than punt, the Bengals had a first down.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A dominating defensive performance and more QB questions: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears pummeled Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before holding on for a 20-17 victory Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, evening their record at 1-1. 1. That was a good look at what complementary football can look like for the Bears from the defensive side. The Bears got to Joe Burrow on the first series — getting off the field after a regrettable ...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Vikings
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy