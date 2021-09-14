Oakland Athletics Series Preview: Their usual second half surge hasn’t happened...yet
The Oakland Athletics have notoriously been outstanding in the second half of seasons, but this year, after losing their series finale against the Rangers, they’re 25-26 since the break. They did make some moves at the deadline and brought back Starling Marte and Josh Harrison who have done well for them. But they lost Ramon Laureano to a suspension for PEDs and Chris Bassitt after he took a line drive off his face. They’ve just struggled to get anything going with just one winning streak extending past three games since the middle of June. And it’s such a bad time for them as they now find themselves multiple games out of either wild card spot behind three teams. And they’ve got Seattle right on their heels as well, so they need to get things going quickly or they’ll miss the postseason for the first time since 2017.www.royalsreview.com
