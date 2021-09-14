Oakland Athletics Series Preview: Their usual second half surge hasn’t happened...yet

After this weekend, the Royals will not face another team in the playoff race, so they better make this one count as they take on the Mariners, who face long odds to make the postseason but are still hanging around. It feels a bit like the 2013 Royals. Back then, we were all watching the standings and while they never quite got to one of the Wild Card spots, it was fun that there was a chance deep into September. The only question is which Mariners random player hits the walkoff grand slam to end the season like Justin Maxwell did. When the Royals last saw the Mariners three weeks ago, they were coming off three straight wins to propel themselves to 11 games over .500. Three weeks later, they’re...10 games over .500. They do seem likely to finish over .500 for the first time since 2018, but they just haven’t made quite enough of a push to really give themselves a chance.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO