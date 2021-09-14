CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Willy Wants You to Walk”: Willy Chavarria Scouts His Models From the Press Line

By Maxwell Vice
interviewmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who claim that fashion week has lost its edge were clearly not on the guest list for Willy Chavarria’s Spring/Summer ‘22 show last Monday. The iconic Astor Place Hairstylists barbershop set the scene for Chavarria’s runway presentation, which was complete with the designer’s signature oversized Chicano-inspired silhouettes. Chavarria is known for, among other things, his commitment to casting models of color in his shows and campaigns, but this year, fashion’s self-proclaimed “Sad Papi” surpassed expectations last week by casting a few models on the fly. Below, the photographer and friend of Interview Maxwell Vice tells us how he found himself on the runway.

