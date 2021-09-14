“Willy Wants You to Walk”: Willy Chavarria Scouts His Models From the Press Line

This month’s return of New York Fashion Week is an advent for many designers, including Willy Chavarria, whose conceptual menswear packs an emotional punch. He approaches his eponymous practice with steady intention, not afraid to break the rules in the name of storytelling. For Chavarria, this narrative-driven mindset is built on a direct line of communication with his community — a dialogue he keeps alive thanks to a strong digital presence. “You can talk to people for hours about something but they won’t really hear you,” he says. “But if you show them a beautiful picture that’s telling the story, they will not only hear you, but they will feel you.” With his Squarespace website serving as his gallery, his recent fashion presentation was a real life extension of this. Before the show, Chavarria weaved HYPEBEAST through his creative thought process as he prepared the reveal of his new collection.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO