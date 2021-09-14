Lakewood Review: Naomi Watts Races Against The Clock In This Overblown School Shooting Drama [TIFF 2021]

Starring Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, Amy Schumer. by Bill Chambers Richard Jenkins leads an all-star cast as the nightmare-plagued patriarch of the Blake family, who have gathered for Thanksgiving at the new home of daughter Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and her boyfriend Richard (Steven Yeun): a duplex in the middle of Chinatown that's falling apart, Polanski-style, in symbiotic echo with the dysfunctional Blakes. Erik (Jenkins) and his wife Deirdre (Jayne Houdyshell) have been keeping something from their children that's bound to sting, while their other daughter, Aimee (a dynamite Amy Schumer, which is the film's biggest surprise), is intent on protecting the dinner table from the life-altering medical prognosis she's received. Then there's Erik's mother, Momo (June Squibb), who sits in a wheelchair muttering in a secret language between brief periods of lucidity. It's a long day's journey into night in which truths are laid bare but none of the characters experience catharsis, since all this TMI does is create space between them--and more room for their personal demons. The Humans is pretty on-brand for distributor A24 in that it dabbles in the syntax of genre, but how scary you find it will probably depend on how much you relate to Erik, a dinosaur who can see the asteroid coming for him now that nobody really depends on him anymore.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO