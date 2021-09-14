Lakewood Review: Naomi Watts Races Against The Clock In This Overblown School Shooting Drama [TIFF 2021]
That most horrible — and American — of institutions, the school shooting, is the impetus behind "Lakewood," Phillip Noyce's frantic, overblown blend of drama and thriller. The basic concept behind the film — a mother racing against the clock to get to her child during a shooting — could yield something potentially great, devastating, and timely in the right hands. But Noyce and screenwriter Chris Sparling are uninterested in that. They merely want to use the shooting as a device and an excuse to have Naomi Watts run around out of breath for an hour and a half. Watts, for her part, does the best she can, throwing herself into the role to deliver a panicked, stressful performance, but she's done no favors by the overbearing style of the film.www.slashfilm.com
