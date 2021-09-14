Anatomy of a Goal: Gonzalo Higuain punishes the Crew

The Five Stripes just brought all of the uncles to show Orlando City a good time, and dad-Josef couldn’t be any prouder. There is so much to unpack here, but I can say without a doubt this is the best Atlanta United has looked in a very long time. Gonzalo Pineda facilitated a clinic against Orlando, who looked completely lost for 90-plus minutes. This match really felt like classic Atlanta, mixed with a dangerous new look. Gonzo worked the whole 90 looking like the Godfather, Luiz Araujo sent like two Orlando players to another dimension (one is still sliding down I-75) and came EVEN CLOSER to his first goal, Matheus Rossetto had a near-perfect game, Barco turned into Lionel Messi, and George Campbell drilled a perfect header off a Mando Moreno cross.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO