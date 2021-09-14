CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacobs Bags National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Contract Worth $302M

By Akanksha
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has secured a contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide mission-driven and data-centric solutions supporting Geospatial-intelligence Enterprise OpenDataStore services. The single-award IDIQ contract value is estimated at $302 million across a seven-year ordering period. Jacobs will provide cyber, digital services, and modern...

