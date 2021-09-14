CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

IU experts say Biden’s new vaccine mandates for large businesses protect employees’ safety

By Editorial
Indiana Daily Student
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates Thursday, including one ordering businesses with more than 100 employees to require either vaccinations for employees or weekly COVID-19 testing. IU experts said Biden’s mandates are similar to other workplace safety measures. They said the vaccine requirements are necessary, although the American public’s...

www.idsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Prepares to Launch Litigation Against Biden’s Vaccination Mandate

Joining more than 20 other state attorneys general, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody signed a letter to President Joe Biden warning “of potential litigation surrounding the proposed COVID-19 vaccination mandate.”. Moody joined other Republican attorney generals in pushing back on the vaccination mandate. “States are prepared to file suit following...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
hngn.com

Vaccine Mandate: Biden Administration Releases New Guidance That Terminates Federal Employees If They Refuse To Get Inoculated

According to Biden administration guidelines released this week, federal workers may be dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19. Still, while their disciplinary cases make their way through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues. New Guidance on Vaccine Mandate. In a recently published article...
U.S. POLITICS
News Channel Nebraska

Fact check: Are Biden's vaccine mandates 'unlawful'?

President Joe Biden's new vaccine requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans, or almost two-thirds of the American workforce, and have spawned a predictable pushback from a handful of Republican states -- making them the latest frontier in the fight between the administration and state officials over how to address the ongoing pandemic.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Safety#Asbestos#Vaccinations#American#Maurer School Of Law#Osha
CNET

Biden's new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans: What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Immediately following President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates announcement on Sept. 9, there were several challenges to the plan, including from congressional Republicans and local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Biden bets on rapid COVID tests but they can be hard to find

President Joe Biden is betting on millions more rapid, at-home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is overloading hospitals and threatening to shutter classrooms around the country.But the tests have already disappeared from pharmacy shelves in many parts of the U.S., and manufacturers warn it will take them weeks to ramp up production, after scaling it back amid plummeting demand over the summer.The latest shortage is another painful reminder that the U.S. has yet to successfully manage its COVID-19 testing arsenal, let alone deploy it in the type of systematic way needed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 million […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KATU.com

Expert shares polling research on how Oregonians feel about vaccine mandates

PORTLAND, Ore. — Last week, Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle met with President Joe Biden about the federal vaccine mandate, which is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. The policy would mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or test for the virus weekly.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines

President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions into the U.S. beginning in November, when his administration will require all foreign nationals flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.All foreign travelers flying to the U.S. will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the new policy on Monday. Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before departure to the U.S., as well as on their return.Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine, Zeints said. The new policy replaces a patchwork of travel restrictions first instituted by President Donald Trump last year and tightened by Biden last year that restricted travel by non-citizens to the United Kingdom European Union China, India and other countries.Biden will also require airlines to collect contact information from international travelers to facilitate contact tracing, Zients said.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Vaccine Orders Could Collide with State Mandate Limits (1)

President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccine mandates set up a conundrum for employers in places where state law limits their ability to require Covid-19 shots for their workers—placing businesses squarely between those kinds of prohibitions and the likely-superseding federal authority, leaving them prime targets for litigation no matter what they do.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan

Just one month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all Americans But after campaigning for the White House on a pledge to “follow the science,” Biden found himself uncharacteristically ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement.Some of nation's top medical advisers on Friday delivered a stinging rebuke of the idea, in essence telling the White House: not so fast. A key...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy