Presidential Election

Morning Wire: Biden’s support slips in the 8th, Q&A w/ Sen. Curtis King, Capital gains

By Aaron Kunkler
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, our sister site State of Reform kicked off its conference season with the 2021 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference. If you couldn’t make it, the bad news is you missed out on a number of high-value and engaging conversations with more than a dozen Washington State legislators and officials discussing health policy. However, we will be covering issues like this that came out of the conference in the coming months.

floridianpress.com

Daily Wire’s Cabot Phillips Decimates Biden on Vaccine Mandate

After President Biden (D) authorized a vaccine mandate for businesses over 100 employees, many mainstream conservative figures were furious. More notably the Daily Wire, owned by Ben Shapiro, has publicly stated they will resist the mandate with legal action. Now, Daily Wire editor, Cabot Phillips, is decimating Biden on the vaccine mandate and his record.
U.S. POLITICS
klif.com

KLIF Morning News: Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Is Here

President Biden and his administration have said they won’t require vaccines across the country, but it looks like he’s changed his tune. But will it be able to survive the eventual lawsuits? Amy Chodroff checks in with constitutional lawyer David Coale to find out.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Washington State
washingtonstatewire.com

Morning Wire: Q&A w/ Rep. Kirsten Harris-Talley, Court backlog, Spokane conference

While it may not be immediately apparent, nearly every item featured in this week’s Morning Wire deals with labor. We talked with Rep. Kirsten Harris-Talley about abolition and prison labor, gig worker organizers, Sen. Claire Wilson on child care, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle about clearing out Washington’s court backlog. These are all issues that impact someone’s ability to earn a living. It’s also worth nothing that last week marked the end of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for an estimated 7.5 million Americans, with millions more losing $300 a week in benefits.
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Kim Schrier
MSNBC

Poll shows most Americans siding with Biden, not GOP, on vaccines

When President Joe Biden recently unveiled the White House's ambitious vaccine policy, many Republicans responded with apoplexy, deeming it an outrageous abuse. The latest national poll from Fox News suggests the GOP pushback, at least for now, hasn't persuaded most Americans. Majorities support mask and vaccine mandates advocated by the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
FOREIGN POLICY
KTUL

Sen. Lankford pushing back against Biden's vaccine mandate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford is pushing back against President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Lankford says he supports Oklahoma service members, health care workers, federal employees, and private-sector workers who've chosen not to be vaccinated. "Now, I've had the vaccine. I'm grateful for the vaccine. It's an...
TULSA, OK
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

