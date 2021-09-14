CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA G League tips off 2021-22 season on Nov. 5 with innovative new format

By Official Release
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 – The NBA G League today announced a new innovative format to its season structure featuring both a 36-game regular season and an expanded Showcase Cup, a 14-game tournament which begins on Friday, Nov. 5 and then concludes at the annual NBA G League Winter Showcase from Dec. 19-22. The 2021-22 regular-season will then commence on Dec. 27 with traditional playoffs and the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2022. The NBA G League today also released its complete game schedule for the full season for 2021-22 play.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

The Pacers X Factor For 2021-22 NBA Season, And It’s Not Domantas Sabonis

The Indiana Pacers will be looking to enter the playoff picture this coming season after missing the postseason for the first time in six years in the 2020-21 campaign. It is clear that injuries, inside problems, and a coaching change affected the team last season. But with a clean slate coming into the new season, they could be a serious contender in the volatile East.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nba G League Finals#The Nba G League Playoffs#Nba G League Ignite And#The Birmingham Squadron#Memphis Hustle Lrb
ClutchPoints

The Knicks X-Factor For 2021-22 NBA Season, And It’s Not Julius Randle

After a surprise playoff appearance last season that earned them home-court advantage in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks are looking to build off that success and make a deep postseason run in 2022. Even though they wound up losing to the Atlanta Hawks in five games, just getting to that point showed strides and improvements for a Knicks team that had been down in the dumps for nearly a decade.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The Bucks X-factor for 2021-22 NBA season, and it’s not Khris Middleton

After proving all the doubters wrong and winning the 2021 NBA championship, the Milwaukee Bucks and Khris Middleton are looking to win back-to-back titles and rule the NBA once again in 2022. Especially after a highly productive offseason where they kept they core intact and brought back key rotation players while also adding some quality depth to their roster.
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Best trade in franchise history with the Phoenix Suns

Typically, NBA teams are apprehensive to trade first-round draft picks that won’t convey until several years into the future. It’s difficult to predict where a team will find itself in more than 2 or 3 seasons, and so the value of those picks is generally deemed too unknown to risk parting with. However, the Phoenix Suns made quite the exception in an exchange made with the Utah Jazz in 2004.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
AllRaptors

Chicago Bulls Continue Signing Former Raptors Players

The Chicago Bulls are continuing to build the alt-Toronto Raptors this summer. With DeMar DeRozan already under contract, the Bulls went out and have reportedly signed Stanley Johnson, Matt Thomas, and former Raptors 905er Alize Johnson to contracts, according to multiple reports. DeRozan is, of course, the biggest addition of...
NBA
firstsportz.com

NBA: Top 5 Dunkers Heading into the 2021-22 Season

Get to know all about the top 5 Dunkers heading into the 2021-22 season here. Even when the modern-day NBA is all about eye-catching crossovers, pick-and-roll plays and longr ange 3-pointers. Yet the most momorable and dominant way of scoring in any game is by dunks. These spoken about method of scoring not only engrosses the fans into the game, but are one of the most old school methods of registering points in the NBA.
NBA
pushsquare.com

NBA 2K22: College or G League in MyCareer

Should you pick College or G League in MyCareer in next-gen NBA 2K22? At the very beginning of your MyCareer campaign, Ricky will encourage you to choose how you're going to start your basketball career: at College or in the G League. You'll then need to meet with some familiar faces from the franchise, including Che and A.I., to learn more about each path. As part of our NBA 2K22 guide, we're going to help you to decide whether to pick College or G League in MyCareer.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

4 Early Bold Predictions For Upcoming 2021-22 NBA Season

Believe it or not, we are about six weeks out from the start of the new NBA season so you know what that means? That’s right, it is time to start diving into some bold predictions about how the 2021-22 season could wind up looking like. This past year, we...
NBA
NBA

Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Centers for 2021-22 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen projects the top 10 centers for the 2021-22 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis. Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.
NBA
ClutchPoints

5 players who will break out with new teams in 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021 offseason saw a lot of player movement around the NBA. The landscape of the league has changed quite a bit with some big names and key free agents taking their talents elsewhere. Some players definitely elevated their new teams to contender status with their respective arrivals, while others gave newfound hope to teams looking to make the playoffs. Other players, meanwhile, just need a change of scenery in order to advance their respective careers. With that, here are five players who will break out with their new teams in the 2021-22 NBA season.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Blockbuster NBA Trade Ideas 1 Month Before 2021-22 Season

Although we're in the hibernation period of the NBA offseason, this doesn't mean we can't see a few fireworks before 2021-22 officially kicks off. There's the whole Ben Simmons situation that needs to resolve itself, the Portland Trail Blazers should constantly be looking for ways to keep Damian Lillard happy and the guard-heavy Sacramento Kings could use some better roster balance.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy