NBA G League tips off 2021-22 season on Nov. 5 with innovative new format
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 – The NBA G League today announced a new innovative format to its season structure featuring both a 36-game regular season and an expanded Showcase Cup, a 14-game tournament which begins on Friday, Nov. 5 and then concludes at the annual NBA G League Winter Showcase from Dec. 19-22. The 2021-22 regular-season will then commence on Dec. 27 with traditional playoffs and the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2022. The NBA G League today also released its complete game schedule for the full season for 2021-22 play.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0