Early on in the My Career experience in NBA 2K22 you will be tasked with making a decision on how you want to proceed. You’re going to have to decide whether you want to go to college or go into the G League. Each has their own specific rewards for making that decision so which one should you choose? This guide will outline whether you should go to college or the G League in NBA 2K22 My Career.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO