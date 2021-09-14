CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 14th annual garlic festival returns to Olde Mistick Village

By Jocelyn Ruggiero Globe correspondent,
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYSTIC, Conn. — Garlic fudge. Parmesan garlic french fries. Garlic Italian lemon ice. These are just a few of the delicacies awaiting visitors at the yearly tribute to the bulbous flowering plant at Olde Mistick Village, a Colonial-era-themed open-air shopping and dining center. Jim Holley, the owner of the Village’s Franklin’s General Store and The Boardwalk, has produced the festival for the past 14 years and says that although last year was pared down because of COVID-19, this year’s event will be back to its usual size, with more than 40 vendors, crafters, authors, and artists participating. In addition to garlic, attendees can purchase fresh produce, herbs, jams, syrups, honey, and crafts, and enjoy garlic-themes foods and “non-garlic favorites” at restaurants and food stalls. “The Pie Ladies” of the North Stonington Congregational Church are one of the most popular participating local nonprofits. In addition to offering a wide variety of traditional pies like apple, strawberry rhubarb, and cherry, they’ll also sell a special savory tomato garlic pie. Throughout the Village, local bands and musicians will line the walkways entertaining attendees.

