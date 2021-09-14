CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thiessen slams Biden's Afghanistan 'travesty,' says admin wanted to use 9/11 date as 'political prop'

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News contributor Marc Thiessen slammed the Biden administration on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Tuesday saying the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was an "absolute travesty." Thiessen continued by arguing the Biden administration wanted to end the Afghanistan War on 9/11 as "political prop," and this ultimately caused many Americans and U.S. allies to become stranded in the war-torn nation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
