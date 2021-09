Cosmic Girls is a 13-member girl group that debuted under Starship Entertainment in February 2016. As they are nearing their seventh year, the group has become known for their extravagant space concepts and intricate choreography. However, over the years their discography has not garnered as much attention from casual listeners. Their B-sides have largely gone unnoticed except for the occasional fan-favorite, such as "Pantomime," "Miracle" and "You Got." In recent years they began exploring many genres and even started writing their own songs.

