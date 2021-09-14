What Happens To Your Body During An EKG Test?
Thanks to television shows like "Scrubs" and "General Hospital," many of us have heard of the acronyms EKG and ECG, both of which stand for "electrocardiogram." An EKG is a simple but powerful non-invasive test that detects and records the electrical signals of your heart (via Mayo Clinic). It offers doctors insight into the health of your heart, as well as factors like heart rate, heart rhythm, blood and oxygen supply flow, and structural integrity. EKG tests can even show evidence of a previous heart attack or if you're having a heart attack, and the extent of the damage.www.healthdigest.com
