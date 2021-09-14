CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What Happens To Your Body During An EKG Test?

By Lauren DeMello
healthdigest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to television shows like "Scrubs" and "General Hospital," many of us have heard of the acronyms EKG and ECG, both of which stand for "electrocardiogram." An EKG is a simple but powerful non-invasive test that detects and records the electrical signals of your heart (via Mayo Clinic). It offers doctors insight into the health of your heart, as well as factors like heart rate, heart rhythm, blood and oxygen supply flow, and structural integrity. EKG tests can even show evidence of a previous heart attack or if you're having a heart attack, and the extent of the damage.

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthdigest.com

What Really Happens To Your Lungs When You Quit Smoking

Are you ready to quit smoking? Maybe you've already stopped and you're are curious about the progress your lungs are making in recovery. You know that quitting is good for you, good for your bank account, and for everyone around you. However, what is really going on inside your lungs when you quit?
HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ekg#Invasive Test#Medical Tests#Mayo Clinic#Skin Conditions#General Hospital#Ecg#Webmd#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Harvard Medical School
USA Today

"Those 45,000 deaths in 3 days that were covered up" — No evidence was found that thousands of people died from Covid-19 vaccine

The claim: Almost 45,000 people who got the COVID-19 vaccinations died in 72 hours. As America’s vaccination efforts push on, some opponents continue to spread unsubstantiated stories of vaccine dangers. Recent confusion has been fueled by claims made in a discredited lawsuit. On July 19, attorney Thomas Renz filed a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It May Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) has been in the news recently after actor Christina Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with the illness—but she's far from the only one. MS is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. With that in mind, it's important to be aware of any warning signs. While the manner in which the disease begins is somewhat unpredictable, experts say there are a few symptoms that tend to show up first. And one early sign in particular can appear when you're walking. Read on to see if you've experienced this tell-tale MS sign.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thedoctorstv.com

Meet the Florida Woman Whose COVID-19 Photo Went Viral

A picture of Florida woman Toma went viral of her lying on the floor of a makeshift clinic in a public library waiting for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies to help her fight COVID. Toma shares with The Doctors that her oxygen levels were low and she went to the ER fighting for her life. Hear her harrowing story and find out how Toma is doing now.
FLORIDA STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

If You Have These Short-Lived Symptoms, You May Soon Have a Stroke

In the U.S., nearly 610,000 people have their first stroke every year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As both a leading cause of long-term disability and death, it's important to know all of the warning signs. There are a number of major stroke signs to be aware of, but experts say a few minor symptoms are equally important, not to mention easier to miss. Because these symptoms tend to pass fairly quickly, many people ignore them, but that's not a mistake you want to make. Read on to learn which short-lived symptoms could signal a stroke on the horizon.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports eight pregnant mothers have died in last four weeks; 72 unborn babies of COVID moms have died since pandemic began

Mississippi state health officials say eight pregnant Mississippi women have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last four weeks. “It’s been a rough month and a half,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday. “The Delta surge has really been stressful. It’s overwhelmed our health system, and it’s caused a number of deaths.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy