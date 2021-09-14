COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are coming. Here’s what to know
As interest grows around COVID-19 booster shots, there’s still a lot of uncertainty around getting a third dose. President Joe Biden announced that third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be available to Americans, with a rollout starting Sept. 20. But that came before any recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The CDC has still not voted to recommend booster doses.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0