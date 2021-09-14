A Judge's View: Path to the bench includes 'Baby Judge School,' patience
In the past four years, eight of our 16 judges in Duluth’s Sixth Judicial District have retired or left office, with several more departures looming on the not-too-distant horizon. Even allowing that judicial careers are relatively short because most of us are middle-aged when we start out, this level of turnover is historic. It reinforces the importance of proper training for new judges.www.duluthnewstribune.com
