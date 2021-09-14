CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

A Judge's View: Path to the bench includes 'Baby Judge School,' patience

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past four years, eight of our 16 judges in Duluth’s Sixth Judicial District have retired or left office, with several more departures looming on the not-too-distant horizon. Even allowing that judicial careers are relatively short because most of us are middle-aged when we start out, this level of turnover is historic. It reinforces the importance of proper training for new judges.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
NBC News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor who admitted he violated state's strict new abortion law

An Arkansas man sued a Texas abortion provider Monday in what is believed to be the first lawsuit filed since the state's restrictive abortion law was enacted. The man, Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer who was convicted of federal tax evasion in 2009, sued Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who publicly admitted to performing an abortion that was illegal under the new law, known as S.B. 8.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Judge School#Navy

Comments / 0

Community Policy