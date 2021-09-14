CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lies My Ex Told About Me

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Danny Lavery welcomes Marissa Miller, author of Pretty Weird: Overcoming Impostor Syndrome and Other Oddly Empowering...

telegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Reconnected romance demands disconnection

Dear Amy: I have been dating an old high school romance for six years. We reconnected after his wife left him for another man and he had started dating other women, including me. I was his confidante for many months, and our friendship turned to commitment. He has insisted on...
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: My boyfriend humiliated me on social media

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend wrote an embarrassing photo caption about us on Facebook for our anniversary. The caption was long and wordy, and he highlighted the fact that he didn’t initially want to be in a relationship with me. He swears he meant well, but I’m humiliated. How do I handle this?
Clinton Herald

How do I make it right after cheating on my boyfriend?

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been together for six years now. Two years ago, I cheated on him, and he found out shortly after when he looked at my phone and saw that I was texting the other guy. At the time, I panicked and said that my best friend, “Deb,” had been using my phone. I then reached out to Deb and begged her to cover for me and lie if my boyfriend asked her about it. She did, and he bought the excuse. But a few weeks later, I confessed the truth to him, including the fact that Deb had covered up for me. We’ve been trying to work past this ever since. I feel awful about my infidelity. It has affected me in ways I never thought it would, just as I know it’s affected him very deeply, too. It worsened my depression and anxiety.
Slate

Help! I Despise My Friend’s Husband.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Don’t want to lose a friend: My friend is married to someone I don’t particularly like. We get together mostly just the two of us, but he has been invited to things that include other friends of mine or my family. One of those events was a child’s birthday party a few years ago. While there, he mocked the way one child spoke, made jokes about how another couldn’t figure out something that he deemed to be very basic, and also commented negatively that one of the children wasn’t potty trained at her age. All three incidents occurred with the children present. (I have examples of other problematic behavior, but for length, this is the most relevant.)
Slate

Help! My Friend Made Me a Godparent, Then Reneged When I Refused to Be a Nanny for Free.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) When my cousin Betty’s son was born a year ago, she asked me to be his godmother. I was surprised by this for two reasons: 1) She and I weren’t and still aren’t particularly close, so I figured I’d be the last person she’d ask for something so big, and 2) She’s not especially religious from my knowledge. I agreed to it more out of ignorance than a real desire, which was a huge mistake. As it turned out, Betty didn’t really want a godparent as much as she did a free nanny, which was how she treated me in regards to her son. She’d either have me come over nearly every day to watch him when I wasn’t at work, or have me take him home so she could have some “downtime.” (She’s a housewife, by the way, AND has a maid, so it’s not as if she was overworked.)
marriage.com

20 Signs Your Ex Is Pretending to Be Over You

Each person deals with a breakup in their way. But sometimes, you find signs your ex is pretending to be over you. It can happen when the parting wasn’t necessarily a choice for one of the partners involved. Your ex might act normal to salvage how they appear to others...
The Guardian

Something about my perfect partner isn’t doing it for me…

The question My partner and I are both 33. We met around two years ago. He is a kind, attractive person, and from the start it felt safe, relaxed and comfortable, but not especially sparky. This is still true. Yet the more we get to know each other, the more some things improve. Unlike some of my previous partners, he is sensitive, intelligent, consistently kind, caring and generous – qualities I really value and, having had many negative experiences of dating in the past, can appreciate.
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
Slate

Help! My Boyfriend Wants Me to Attend His Ex-Wife’s Birthday Party.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Hi friends. Hope you had a good weekend. Let me know what you’re thinking about …. Q. Tired of guilt and the ex: I’ve been with my boyfriend for several years now. We were both married before and then divorced. We both have children with our exes. His ex-wife is remarried, but she filed for their divorced, and it devastated him. (I filed for divorce in mine.) We got an invite from his grown daughter to go to his ex-wife’s milestone birthday soon. I don’t want to go. Their “old friends” (couples they hung out with) will be there, and I’m not comfortable. He is upset with me! I have to see her enough at their children’s and grandchildren’s events! Am I wrong for not wanting to go? He’s making me feel guilty.
Telegraph

A year on from my marriage breakdown, this is what I have learned

The first bite of an autumnal breeze, days shortening, nights lengthening, the little hand-drawn clock that sits on the gate at the local park denoting five minutes less “park time” each day; I used to dread the end of summer, but not this year. Forget January, September feels like the fresh start we all need.
B105

My Kid’s Homework Was To Ask Me About 9/11, Here’s What I Said

Last night my 13 year old asked if I could help him with his homework. I prayed it wasn't math, and fortunately it wasn't. It was still a tough subject. He had a list of questions his teacher wanted him to ask a parent about 9/11 and what it was like. As we come up on the 20th anniversary of the historic attack, it's almost hard to remember what the world was like before.
Slate

I Can’t Believe My Boyfriend Kept This Huge Secret from Me

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I started dating my boyfriend “Benny” less than two years ago. After six months together, he revealed a huge secret: he has FIVE children! He explained at the time that he hadn’t told me sooner because in the past, women he’d just started dating took the news badly and walked away before anything could develop between them. And I’ll admit that if I’d known, I would have done the same thing. I had reservations about dating men with kids, and five of them would have seemed way too daunting. However, because I’d fallen for him by the time he broke the news to me, I decided to give him and his kids a chance. Now, after a lot of soul-searching, I’ve come to the conclusion that this is indeed a deal-breaker. Ever since the reveal, our relationship has pretty much revolved around his kids.
