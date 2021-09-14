Gabrielle Union Said She Made a Huge "Mistake" With Her Bring It On Character

Gabrielle Union is done blaming herself for her battles with infertility, systemic racism, and mental health — and she is taking control of her narrative in the process. In Union's second book, You Got Anything Stronger? (Buy It, $22, amazon.com), a follow-up to her 2017 memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine (Buy It, $17, amazon.com), she discusses issues and points of her life that she wasn't ready to share before, including details of her infertility struggles and the frustrations of being dismissed for her age. While many believed her age was a factor in her struggle to conceive, it turns out Union, 48, was misdiagnosed for years before doctors nailed down that she had adenomyosis, a condition in which the endometrial tissue (which normally lines the uterus) grows into muscles in the uterine wall. The tissue thickens and makes conception and carrying a child to term exceedingly difficult for those who have it.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO