Gabrielle Union Said She Made a Huge "Mistake" With Her Bring It On Character

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two decades after the release of Bring It On — and its subsequent cult-favorite status — Gabrielle Union opened up about her role as Isis and how, if she could go back and do it all over again, the character would have changed. In an interview with Good...

www.instyle.com

Talking With Tami

Gabrielle Union Shares Her Regret For Her Portrayal of Isis In “Bring It On” on “Tamron Hall”

On the Wednesday, September 15 edition of “Tamron Hall,” actress and author Gabrielle Union joined Tamron in-studio in support of her latest book, You Got Anything Stronger? During their candid conversation, Union revealed the disappointment she still holds for Isis, her character in “Bring It On,” 20 years after the release of the hit film. Union also shares why she decided to vulnerably discuss race within her second book and how she approached her surrogacy journey with her father. Check out the video clip inside…
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Gabrielle Union Reveals Major Regrets About Her 'Bring It On' Role

Gabrielle Union's breakout role was as Isis in the teenage comedy Bring it On. The 2000 film became an instant cult classic and told the story of high school cheerleading rivalries whose teams were from different sides of the track competing for the national title. Despite the film's success, Union admits in an open letter she wrote to her character in her new memoir You Got Anything Stronger? that she wishes she'd done things differently.
MOVIES
GlobalGrind

Gabrielle Union Critiques Her Portrayal Of ‘Isis’ In Cult Classic ‘Bring It On’ — Here’s What She Would Do Differently Today

21 years ago, Gabrielle Union starred in the classic teen comedy, Bring It On. Her portrayal of cheerleading captain Isis is a cherished big screen moment ’til this day, but in a recent interview with Good Morning America, Union admitted she has one regret about how she portrayed the Clovers captain. In a chat with GMA, the famed actress says she “muzzled” Isis.
MOVIES
HelloGiggles

Gabrielle Union Has One Regret From Starring in 'Bring It On'

In her brand new book, You Got Anything Stronger?, which dropped September 14th, Gabrielle Union opens up many wounds in order to connect with others who may be going through similar experiences. And in one section of the book, Union writes an apology to her character Isis from the 2000 movie Bring It On.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gabrielle Union on Why She “Felt Liberated” Sharing Her Surrogacy Journey in New Book

Gabrielle Union is opening up about her journey of going through in vitro fertilization after multiple miscarriages.  On Wednesday’s episode of The Daily Show, Union spoke to host Trevor Noah about writing her new essay collection You Got Anything Stronger? and its’ “brutal chapters.” The actress and author said she wrote the book after seeing the world “suffering in silos” during the pandemic. She explained she wanted to tell her story, “because through radical transparency, you breed community.”   “With this book and those tougher chapters, which [are] some of the most brutal chapters of my life, actually, I felt a responsibility to share,”...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Black Enterprise

Gabrielle Union, Kirsten Dunst In Talks For Bring It On Sequel, But Union Has One Caveat

Teen cult classic Bring It On may be getting a sequel. In a recent interview with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Gabrielle Union dropped the 411 on the talks for a sequel but said this time around, her character, Isis, will be free to express the full range of her humanity and not some safe, watered-down version. The original movie came out in 2000, starring Union and Kirsten Dunst as Torrance, two cheerleader captains on rival teams, The East Compton Clovers and The Toros of Rancho Carne High School in San Diego.
MOVIES
SELF

Gabrielle Union Reveals the Emotional Conversation That Convinced Her to Try Surrogacy

Gabrielle Union has been very open about the infertility struggles she endured before welcoming her daughter, Kaavia James, via surrogate in 2018, including many unsuccessful rounds of IVF and miscarriages and health challenges. Now Union is sharing another touching chapter of that story in her second volume of personal essays, titled You Got Something Stronger?, in which she discusses her difficult decision to go the surrogacy route.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Deadline

Raven-Symone Said She Turned Down Change Of Her Character From Straight To Gay

Actress and That’s So Raven star Raven-Symoné said she told Disney she wanted her character on the spin-off Raven’s Home to remain straight. Speaking to the “Pride” podcast, Symone said that Disney offered to make the spin-off character a lesbian to accommodate Raven-Symone, who is gay in real life. “There was a conversation before the series started, and I was asked the question, ‘Would you like Raven Baxter to be a lesbian?’ And I said, no. I said no,” Symoné said. Symone said she is proud to be gay, but “The reason I said no wasn’t because I wasn’t proud of who I was,...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Gabrielle Union opens up about how she's teaching her children about racism

Gabrielle Union, like many Black parents, found herself talking to her children about racism following the death of George Floyd last May. The "Bring It On" star is the mom of 2-year-old Kaavia, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade. She also co-parents the NBA legend's three children from previous relationships -- Zaire, 19, Zaya, 14, and Xavier, 7.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Just Dropped Her Latest Book & Here’s Where to Get Your Copy

Gabrielle Union’s latest book, You Got Anything Stronger?, is officially on the market, and we’ve already added it to our reading list. The 48-year-old actress announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, featuring a candid video describing what readers can expect. “Sh*t is getting real,” Union captioned the post. “My new book, You Got Anything Stronger?, is OUT TODAY… and my book tour starts TONIGHT to serve up fresh realness. Link in bio for my book + tour tickets.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SHAPE

Gabrielle Union Held Nothing Back While Talking About Her Frustrating Health Misdiagnosis

Gabrielle Union is done blaming herself for her battles with infertility, systemic racism, and mental health — and she is taking control of her narrative in the process. In Union's second book, You Got Anything Stronger? (Buy It, $22, amazon.com), a follow-up to her 2017 memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine (Buy It, $17, amazon.com), she discusses issues and points of her life that she wasn't ready to share before, including details of her infertility struggles and the frustrations of being dismissed for her age. While many believed her age was a factor in her struggle to conceive, it turns out Union, 48, was misdiagnosed for years before doctors nailed down that she had adenomyosis, a condition in which the endometrial tissue (which normally lines the uterus) grows into muscles in the uterine wall. The tissue thickens and makes conception and carrying a child to term exceedingly difficult for those who have it.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
In Style

Gabrielle Union's Met Gala Makeup Look Is a Lesson in Soft Glam

The Met Gala is fashion's biggest night, and Gabrielle Union has once again understood the assignment. For the 2021 event honoring American fashion, the actress, entrepreneur, and best-selling actress wore a custom white Iris Van Halpern gown that changed colors as she walked up the Met Gala steps. "Every step...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Gabrielle Union Opened Up About Forgiving Dwyane Wade

“To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience." Gabrielle Union is opening up for the first time about the "hard truth" of her journey to motherhood. In a new essay for Time, the actress got candid about the pain she endured after her husband Dwyane Wade had a baby with another woman amid her fertility struggles nearly a decade ago, and how welcoming daughter Kaavia James, 2, via surrogate was an emotional experience for both of them.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gabrielle Union opens up about her surrogacy experience: ‘It was grief’

Gabrielle Union has opened about the “hard truth” behind her surrogacy journey and her fears around becoming a parent.The 48-year-old actor, who has previously spoken about her adenomyosis diagnosis, wrote candidly about having numerous miscarriages over the years, prompting her to consider other pregnancy options.In an essay for Time, the author recalls being told by her doctor that her best chance of having a healthy baby of her own would involve surrogacy. This was not her plan for parenthood, however.“I was not ready to do that,” she writes. “I wanted the experience of being pregnant. To watch my body expand...
CELEBRITIES

