Java 17 / OpenJDK 17 Hits GA With Maturing Vector API, Removal Planned For Applet API
Java 17 has made it to general availability status today with a number of improvements. Among the changes with OpenJDK 17 are a new macOS rendering pipeline, macOS AArch64 port for Apple Silicon, enhanced pseudo-random number generators, deprecating the Java Applet API ahead of its complete removal, sealed classes support, removing the experimental ahead-of-time (AOT) and just-in-time (JIT) compilers, the Java Vector API is up to its second incubator phase, and context-specific deserialization filters.www.phoronix.com
Comments / 0