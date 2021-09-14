CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Java 17 / OpenJDK 17 Hits GA With Maturing Vector API, Removal Planned For Applet API

By Michael Larabel in Oracle
phoronix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJava 17 has made it to general availability status today with a number of improvements. Among the changes with OpenJDK 17 are a new macOS rendering pipeline, macOS AArch64 port for Apple Silicon, enhanced pseudo-random number generators, deprecating the Java Applet API ahead of its complete removal, sealed classes support, removing the experimental ahead-of-time (AOT) and just-in-time (JIT) compilers, the Java Vector API is up to its second incubator phase, and context-specific deserialization filters.

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
nojitter.com

Going All-in on Digitalization: You Need an API Framework

To optimize customer engagement, contact centers today must embrace the cloud model, commit to delivering self-service, streamline customer-agent interactions via automation, and support omnichannel communications. However, piecing all this together can be challenging. That’s why a flexible, scalable API framework that allows for customization is critically important. Download this whitepaper...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Testing: Mock Requests for API Wrapper

I expect that you know that building projects is a preferred way to demonstrate to future employers that you are a suitable pick if you don’t have job experience in the industry. That’s why I started to build a wrapper for the twitter API on my own. Soon after starting...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Java#Applet#Openjdk#Api#Macos#Opengl#Aot#Jit#Jvmci#Sse#Avx
coingeek.com

Codugh’s API marketplace on BSV opens to everyone

The long-anticipated API Marketplace from Codugh is now available to the public. The Australia-based service enables developers to create small pieces of code and make them available on a pay-to-use basis. The public release should see a new flood of microtransactions on the BSV blockchain, and create a new economy for coders to earn money, whether working full or part-time on their projects.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Delivering Customer Independence Through the API Economy

Once again, the world is in flux as we emerge from the pandemic, navigating the new normal of a hybrid workforce. This phase has signaled opportunities to return to pre-pandemic customer habits and preferences with increased options and choices. A strong retail sales forecast is already well under way due to robust market fundamentals and pent-up demand. The customer journey, or a brand’s end-user experience, is being upended once more. Despite the forced digital dependence prompted by the lockdown, this next chapter aims to establish end-user autonomy through customized digital and in-person experiences. Collectively, these experiences foster independence, which leverages the API economy much more profoundly than ever before.
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Sopra Financing Platform available as a SaaS Rest API

Sopra Banking Software has announced that Sopra Financing Platform (SFP) pricing engine, Freehand is now available as a Software-as-a-Service REST API. Currently live with an Asset Finance lender, SFP Freehand Connect provides access to the same pricing calculations trusted by the industry right in all points of the lender’s operational systems.
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

Controlling External Monitors On M1 Macs With Undocumented APIs

Display Data Channel (DDC) is a very useful feature of modern digital displays, as it allows the graphics card (and thus the OS) to communicate with a display and control features such as brightness and contrast. The biggest negative aspect here is the relatively poor access to this feature within an operating system like MacOS, which can change on a whim, as [Alin Panaitiu] found out recently.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Software
towardsdatascience.com

Integrating Google Maps API using Python and JavaScript

A coding guide on how to incorporate the Google Maps API into a webpage using Python and JS. Picture this: you are writing a brilliant piece of code (something a programmer says never) for yourself or for your audience, about the best tourist destinations or coffee spots to visit or utility stores in an area or places you want to go visit one day, et cetera. The best way to direct attention to a location and to also provide ease-of-access, is to use a map with the locations pinpointed out and also, providing any information and links necessary.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Implement Cloud APIs: Google Drive API, Dropbox API, and OneDrive API

A cloud API engages with a cloud infrastructure to distribute processing, storing, and system resources for web software and services that have been demanded. Any public cloud operation depends on a cloud API, which is often built on the REST and SOAP approaches, along with cross-platform and vendor-specific APIs. In this article, we performed Google Drive API, Dropbox API, and OneDrive API integration with code fillets and screenshots. For Google Drive API you need to go through a few stages: Getting client keys for Google Drive API, Configuring consent screen,
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Generating Geocodes Using Google Maps API

Getting Geocode of an Address Quickly Using Python. Geocoding is the process of translating text addresses into geographic latitude and longitude coordinates which in turn make it easy to manipulate and analyze massive amounts of geospatial data. For a data scientist, knowing the geocode makes it easy to plot it...
SOFTWARE
cfodive.com

CFOs leveraging APIs to improve decision making

CFOs managing their organization’s digital transformation have yet another technology they should become familiar with: application programming interfaces, or APIs. These are the codes that applications use to talk to one another, no matter the differences in their implementation. One of the most high-profile uses of the technology is the...
TECHNOLOGY
phoronix.com

RadeonSI Lands Big Batch Of Improvements To Lower CPU Overhead

Following portions of the merge request landing, the rest of the RadeonSI CPU-overhead-lowering work was just merged to Mesa 21.3. Marek Olšák and the open-source AMD Radeon OpenGL driver developers have been working on this big set of 42 patches over the past number of weeks. The focus is ultimately on lowering the CPU overhead of the driver.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Orange Publishes An In-Kernel eBPF-Powered Cache - Can Speed Up Memcached By ~18x

French telecommunications giant Orange has published "BMC" as the (e)BPF Memory Cache providing a cache focused on memcached usage within the Linux kernel. Orange's open-source BPF Memory Cache allows for handling memcached requests before the standard network stack and is said to be crash-safe and this module requires no other kernel modules. Additionally, the memcached user-space software itself can run unmodified atop BMC.
SOFTWARE
github.blog

A simpler API for authoring commits

The new GraphQL mutation createCommitOnBranch makes it easier to add, update, and delete files in a branch of a repository. This new API offers a simpler way to commit changes compared to the existing Git database REST APIs. With the new createCommitOnBranch mutation, you do not need to manually create blobs and trees before creating the commit. This allows you to add, update, or delete multiple files in a single API call.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
phoronix.com

HP OMEN Laptops To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.16

HP's higher-end "OMEN" laptop series is set to see better support with the next kernel cycle. While just missing out on the Linux 5.15 merge window, one of the early changes queued up so far this week in any of the "-next" branches is the x86 platform drivers picking up HP OMEN laptop support within the HP WMI driver.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Reverse Engineering, Open-Source Driver Writing Continues For Apple's M1 GPU

Alyssa Rosenzweig spoke today at the virtual X.Org Developers Conference about the ongoing work for bringing up Linux display and graphics support on the Apple M1 graphics processor. While there has been much progress this year bringing up Linux on the Apple M1 SoC, the display/graphics bring-up is particularly involved...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Microsoft Adds An EGL Implementation To Mesa For Windows

While Microsoft has long had WGL as an API analogous to EGL for residing between OpenGL and the Windows interfaces, Microsoft has now wired up an EGL implementation for Mesa that works on Windows. Adding to the growing list of Mesa contributions by Microsoft is this EGL implementation. This merge...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

AMD Publishes Initial Firmware For Yellow Carp APUs

A small but important step forward is seeing AMD recently publishing their binary firmware files in advance of new GPU/APU launches for rounding out their Linux driver support stack. Last month AMD published the Van Gogh APU firmware files in advance of hardware like the Steam Deck shipping at large....
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy