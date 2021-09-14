CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Senators condemn protest at Kavanaugh’s home after Texas abortion law allowed to take effect

By Ann E. Marimow
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenators from both political parties on Tuesday criticized an abortion rights demonstration outside the home of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh a night prior. A group of about 50 people gathered at his residence in the D.C. suburbs to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision not to block a Texas law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and called for Kavanaugh’s resignation.

iknowtruthismine
7d ago

Can't demonstrate outside his home after he crawls into a woman's uterus. Gee which one is more intrusive?

Melanie Mills
7d ago

People have a right to protest....As long as they obeyed the Law then allow them to protest.....

Randy Heltzinger
6d ago

Abortion is a privilege, not a right. If women and doctors would not have abused the privilege and starting murdering fully formed infant babies to the point of Post Birth Abortion maybe these measures would not have been taken. Even the Nit Wit governor of Virginia thought that killing babies is OK.

Washington Post

Texas’s abortion law is even more unpopular than we thought

When the Supreme Court gave an at-least-temporary go-ahead to Texas’s law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, we and many others asked a question: Had Republicans caught the car on abortion?. They have long pushed for overturning Roe v. Wade, but for decades that was much more hypothetical...
AFP

Civil suit filed against Texas doctor in test of abortion law

A civil suit was filed Monday against a Texas doctor who revealed that he had performed an abortion on a woman more than six weeks pregnant in violation of the controversial new law restricting the procedure. The bill passed by Republican lawmakers in Texas, the country's second-largest state, allows members of the public to sue doctors who perform abortions after six weeks or anyone who facilitates the procedure.
Washington Post

Republicans’ overreach on abortion may haunt them in 2022

Texas’s diabolical abortion law, which essentially erases rights afforded by Roe v. Wade by offering a $10,000 bounty to anyone who turns in a woman seeking an abortion after six weeks, is unpopular even in Texas. According to a recent poll, 50 percent of the state’s residents want Roe to remain in place while 48 percent want to overturn it.
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
Houston Chronicle

Federal judge denies request for immediate restraining order against Texas abortion law

A federal judge on Thursday denied an emergency request by the Department of Justice for a temporary restraining order against Senate Bill 8, the Texas law prohibiting abortions once medical professionals can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically six weeks after the last normal menstrual cycle. The measure effectively bans most abortions, as many women are unaware they are pregnant for most of the six week period.
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
Fox News

Washington Post: 'Reprehensible' abortion protest outside Kavanaugh's home 'crossed the line'

The Washington Post editorial board this week condemned "rephrensible" recent protests held by a liberal abortion group outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. In a Wednesday editorial, the left-leaning Post said the protest, in response to his vote in favor of allowing Texas to enact its new abortion law, outside Kavanaugh's suburban Maryland home "crossed the line."
Washington Post

The Senate knew about Kavanaugh’s partisan history. It confirmed him anyway.

Nearly three years after his confirmation, Justice Brett Kavanaugh remains a deeply divisive figure, the best-known but least-popular justice on the Supreme Court. Occasionally, his votes or some news story will renew the bitter sense among many Americans that he got away with a lie in denying Christine Blasey Ford’s and Debbie Ramirez’s allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as a third such accusation, from his Yale years, that Senate Republicans all but bottled up.
