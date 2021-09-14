Apple takes wraps off redesigned iPad Mini, dropping the bezels and adding bigger screen
Apple Inc. unveiled a revamped iPad mini with an iPad Pro-like design, thinner bezels and a larger display, alongside a faster entry-level model. The new iPad mini moves Touch ID to the home button on the top, matching the iPad Air from last year. It’s also 40% faster than the previous version, Apple said at a launch event Tuesday. And it gains a larger, 8.3-inch screen. The new entry-level model, meanwhile, now has an A13 processor, an upgrade from the A12 on the previous version. That will result in 20% faster performance, the company said.www.dallasnews.com
