CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, OH

Victim ID’d in Sunday fatal shooting in Hamilton

By Lauren Pack | Journal-News
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqSHS_0bvsGHEw00

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hamilton.

Jason Hendricks, 35, died of a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Hendricks and others were inside a house in the 400 block of Bingham Street about 12:50 p.m. when there was an incident and shots were fired. The resident shot and hit Hendricks, Hamilton police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said.

This story was originally published by WCPO 9 News partner, the Journal-News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Hamilton, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Butler County, OH
Crime & Safety
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

This year on trend to be second deadliest in Cincinnati in recent history

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is still on pace to have its second deadliest year in recent history; the deadliest was 2020. Following a triple homicide in Pendleton in the early morning hours Saturday, the amount of homicides in Cincinnati this year rose to 64. This time last year, the city saw 74 homicides. In all of 2020, 97 people total were slain in the city of Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wcpo 9 News#The Journal News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy