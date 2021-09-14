A New Exhibition at the Museum of Craft and Design Aims to Redefine Fashion Through Accessibility
Mode Brut, a collaboration between the Museum of Craft and Design and Creativity Explored, is a fashion-based exhibition featuring unique designs by over 50 Creativity Explored artists. Focusing on fashion as an art practice, this exhibition features four new collections made by designer teams alongside developmentally disabled artists. Participating collaborators include Creativity Explored Studio Line, led by instructor Victor Molina; community art collective Bonanza; queer advocate and model Yanni Brumfield; and San Francisco-based haute couture fashion brand Tokyo Gamine.hyperallergic.com
