Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About This New iPhone 13 Color

Apple fans have been waiting for the official unveiling of the iPhone 13 — which the tech giant has yet to confirm — and now, days before the upcoming fall streaming event, a tech analyst has fans confused. One day after Apple confirmed the rumors of a Sept. 14 Apple event, tech analyst and Jon Prosser threw fans for a loop by leaking reported details about the iPhone 14. Yep, 14, as in a phone that likely wouldn’t be released until the fall of 2022. With the very early leak ahead of the expected iPhone 13 reveal, people on Twitter coped by sharing tweets and memes about iPhone 14 that are a total trip. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the reported iPhone 14 and the leak, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO