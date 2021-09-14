CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About This New iPhone 13 Color

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple unveiled the iPhone 13 lineup on Tuesday, Sept. 14 during the company’s “California Streaming” event, and there are some major updates coming your way. Not only can fans look forward to upgrades to the device’s camera and display, but also the addition of a new pink iPhone option. Naturally, the internet is buzzing about the bright hue, with some fans sharing their excitement on social media, while others not really feelin’ it. Check out these tweets about iPhone 13’s pink color to get a feel for all the mixed reviews.

