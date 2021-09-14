CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Are Completely Divided on Show’s New Set, Major Changes

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPXgj_0bvsG9GN00

Returning for its 39th season Monday evening, fans were excited to see Wheel of Fortune again. However, with a new look and some gameplay changes, people are divided on how they feel.

A few of the aesthetic changes include a bright, colorful new set, increased screentime for Jim Thornton, the game’s announcer, and updated music. Pat Sajak opened the show referencing the new look. “Can you believe this is Season 39? It’s incredible. You’ll notice some changes in the studio. I thought I caught a glimpse of that Thornton guy on the way out. A few little tweaks in the game, but it’s still Wheel of Fortune. We’re gonna have a great time. Let’s get to it.”

Despite Sajak’s enthusiasm, fan reception seems mixed. “For the love of God please never play that new toss up music again,” one Twitter user writes. Another bluntly says “They changed the music on Wheel of Fortune and I am incredibly distraught.”

Meanwhile, from a gameplay standpoint, Sajak no longer does the final spin, something he likes. “If you think about it, by doing the ‘final spin’ I, as host, had an impact on the outcome of the game, and that has always bothered me because it just didn’t feel right,” he told Deadline. He continues by saying with this change, only contestants determine the outcome of the game.

Fans seem a bit more upbeat about this alteration. “The contestant now does the Final Spin in Wheel of Fortune. We can no longer blame Pat Sajak for crappy spins,” someone tweeted. Another states it could “lead to some interesting strategy on how powerful they spin the wheel to try to get a specific $ amount.”

In time, maybe the music will grow on people. Then again, maybe not.

Will Pat Sajak and Vanna White Leave ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Next Year?

Pat Sajak and Vanna White are synonymous with Wheel of Fortune at this point. With Sajak joining in 1981 and White a year later, they’ve hosted for three decades. The Hollywood Reporter states their contracts expire in 2022, so does that mean they will leave the show?

“Pat, Vanna and Alex are simply the best. Night after night, they seamlessly entertain generations of fans on two of the most beloved television programs on air. We are thrilled that they’ll continue to do so through 2022,” the SPT chairman Mike Hopkins said back in 2018.

Though they can simply renew their contracts, the two may opt not to. Appearing on Good Morning America in 2019, Sajak said he would “rather leave a couple of years too early than a couple of years too late.” He also stressed he would “like to leave before people ask me to leave.”

While White hasn’t explicitly mentioned leaving, Sajak said in an interview with Access Hollywood if one left, they both likely would. “We’ve talked about it and we’ll probably walk off into the sunset at the same time.” Fitting considering the time they’ve spent with one another.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thornton
Person
Vanna White
Person
Pat Sajak
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Announces Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Stepping Into Crucial Role

“Wheel of Fortune” underwent all kinds of changes this week, including a new role for host Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie. Maggie grew up on the “Wheel of Fortune” set, which her dad has helmed with Vanna White since the show’s start in 1981. Now, the 26-year-old will run the show’s social media accounts as its official social correspondent. According to TODAY, she’ll actually participate as an “online host,” conducting interviews with contestants and staff while also sharing exclusive videos.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spt#Access Hollywood
CinemaBlend

Wheel Of Fortune Is Making Some Big Changes, Including One Detail That Has Always Bothered Pat Sajak

While Jeopardy! has been in the (darkly tinged) spotlight lately for its problematic attempts to replace Alex Trebek, let's not forget that now-former executive producer Mike Richards was also overseeing Wheel of Fortune. In the aftermath of his exit, WoF has revealed a slew of changes and tweaks coming to Season 39, but thankfully none of them involved hosting substitutions, as both Pat Sajak and Vanna White have extended their contracts to stick with the hugely popular game show until at least 2024. Now let's go over what will be different when Season 39 premieres, including one element that's bothered Sajak for a while now.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Wheel of Fortune Announces New Changes, Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White Sign New Contracts

Pat Sajak and Vanna White will return for more Wheel of Fortune, but the game itself is getting something of a facelift. Sajak and White are set to continue with the show through at least the 2023-2024 TV season, which will provide some stability to a series that just lost executive producer Mike Richards after a scandal that came to light when he was named host of Jeopardy!. The new contract comes as the show refreshes somewhat, with an updated set and theme song. The series will also expand its social media footprint, bringing on Maggie Sajak, Pat's daughter, as its social correspondent.
TV SERIES
Best Life

See Pat Sajak's Daughter, Who's Joining the "Wheel of Fortune" Family

Pat Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune for 40 years, so it's the only job his children have ever seen him in. And now one of them is joining the show herself. Pat's daughter, Maggie Sajak, was recently hired to the Wheel of Fortune team as the show's online media consultant. Her mother is Pat's wife, photographer Lesly Brown. The couple also have a 30-year-old son, Patrick Sajak.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Shows Pat Sajak and Vanna White Aged Gracefully as Ever in Before and After Pic

Wheel of Fortune stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White are living proof that you can look just as good if not even better than you did decades ago. Like a fine wine, the legendary game show duo seems to only get better with age. Though Sajak now sports a silver ‘do and White no longer has her feathered bangs, one thing has remained the same about the pair. They are still the warm and welcoming faces of America’s favorite game show.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans “Distraught” Over Season 39 Changes

Wheel of Fortune surprised viewers yesterday when the iconic ABC game show kicked off Season 39 with some brand new changes. These tweaks included a modernized version of the theme song, “Changing Keys,” a more colorful set, added screen time for announcer Jim Thornton, and even some updates to the gameplay itself. These changes come after the departure of controversial executive producer and former Jeopardy! host Mike Richards, and after Pat Sajak and Vanna White signed on as hosts through 2024. And not every fan is pleased with the revamped series.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Changed Back To Its Nostalgic Old Theme Music

Longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak recently explained why the show changed up its music this year. Actually, it went back to its old theme music! For the last few seasons, they had been using a song called “I Defy You.” Now, they went back to the original theme music called “Changing Keys,” with a modern arrangement.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Returns with Brand New Set for Season 39

The “Wheel of Fortune” set received a glamorous makeover just in time for the premiere of Season 39 tonight. And boy, does she look pretty. The game show shared the new set photos via Instagram earlier today. We already knew there’d be some major changes happening this season, as reported by TODAY, a new set being one of them. Check out the photos for yourself below in “Wheel’s” Instagram post.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White’s Dress Game Was Impeccable in Show’s New Season Return

“Wheel of Fortune” host Vanna White achieved her iconic status over the years for several reasons. Namely, because her fashion choices are always glamorous and impeccable. For almost 40 years, White’s dazzled audiences with her timeless looks on stage. From floor-length ball gowns to printed midi dresses, the “Wheel of Fortune” host has rocked them all. And we got to see a peek at all the classy outfits White wore this week for the show’s return.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak and Vanna White’s ‘Wonderful Relationship’ on Display in Hilarious Clip

There’s simply no duo more dynamic on television than Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Together, they make up the friendly faces on Wheel of Fortune that encourage competitors and add a bit of humor to the game. With Sajak’s quick wit and White’s sweet demeanor, fans can’t get enough of their banter at the end of the show. And though they might make a joke or two at the other’s expense, it’s always out of platonic love.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Pat Sajak Reveals Why He Isn’t Doing ‘Wheel of Fortune’s Final Spin Anymore

From online social media coordinator to investigative journalist, Maggie Sajak is on the case for the answer behind Pat Sajak’s decision to stop doing the Final Spin on Wheel of Fortune. Since the debut of the show’s 13th season, one of America’s favorite gameshows has seen a couple of changes. Along with a shiny new set and music, the show also made a revision to the gameplay: Pat Sajak will no longer do the Final Spin. As daughter and employee Maggie Sajak announced, it was the first time in history that this happened.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

214K+
Followers
22K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy