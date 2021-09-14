Hear Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Cover R.E.M.’s ‘Driver 8′

It’s a new week and a new roundup of concerts — including one major, major concert we hope to see you at on the Camden Waterfront between Friday and Sunday!. Obviously we’re talking about the 2021 XPoNential Music Festival, WXPN’s exciting return to in-person live events, and this year brings a roundup filled with perennial favorites like singer-songwriter Ani Di Franco, introspective rockers Strand of Oaks, and storytelling troubadours Dawes, as well as newer names like blues ripper Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and folk rocker Adia Victoria. The local music community is also represented through modern rock Americana act Stella Ruze, electropop jammers Great Time, and an opening night doubleheader of funk with Wilmington’s Hoochi Coochi and Philly’s Arthur Thomas and the Funkitorum. It’s going to be a solid weekend, tickets are still available, and you can find out more at XPNFest.org.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO