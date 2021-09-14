CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Cover R.E.M.’s ‘Driver 8′

By Allison Rapp
92.9 THE LAKE
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will release a new album of covers, Georgia Blue, featuring renditions of songs written by Georgian artists covered by the singer-songwriter with guest musicians. The LP will be available digitally on Oct. 15, followed by a physical format release on Nov. 26, with proceeds...

929thelake.com

NewsTimes

Jason Isbell Makes Good on Promise to Georgia's Biden Voters With 'Georgia Blue' Covers Album

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, Jason Isbell tweeted, “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs — R.E.M., Gladys Knight, Vic Chesnutt, Allmans, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Now It’s Overhead, etc… And damn is that gonna be fun.” He subsequently confirmed that he hadn’t just been blowing electoral smoke but was really in the studio, working on giving voters in the swing state — and Peach State allies — their due reward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
gratefulweb.com

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s "Georgia Blue" benefit album out October 15

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit will release a special new covers album, Georgia Blue, October 15 with all proceeds benefitting three non-profit organizations: Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia STAND-UP. Set for release via Isbell’s own Southeastern Records, the album is now available for pre-order HERE with additional information on all three organizations.
MUSIC
Vulture

Jason Isbell Actually Made That Georgia Covers Album

With all eyes on Georgia in the days after the 2020 presidential election, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell made a promise: “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs - REM, Gladys Knight, Vic Chesnutt, Allmans, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Now It’s Overhead, etc… And damn is that gonna be fun,” he tweeted at the time. Joe Biden did, shockingly, become the first Democratic candidate to win Georgia in nearly 30 years, so Isbell got to work — and now the resulting album, Georgia Blue, is out next month, on October 15.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Register Citizen

Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell to Perform at 2021 Americana Awards

Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, and Allison Russell are among the performers at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards, set for September 22nd. The annual celebration of roots music leads off this year’s AmericanaFest, which runs through September 25th in Nashville and will welcome those who can show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
MUSIC
JamBase

Jason Isbell Details ‘Georgia Blue’ Covers Compilation & Shares R.E.M. Cover With John Paul White

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit recruited many special guests to contribute to Georgia Blue, a new covers album due out through Southeastern Records on October 15 with all proceeds benefitting nonprofit organizations Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia STAND-UP. All 13 songs on Georgia Blue have ties to the state, including a version of R.E.M.’s “Driver 8” featuring John Paul White released today as a preview of the album.
MUSIC
wklw.com

Jason Isbell Coming to Pikeville

Visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office or Ticketmaster.com. There are updated health and safety requirements to attend the JASON ISBELL and the 400 UNIT show at The Appalachian Wireless Arena on December 12, 2021. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising due to the Delta Variant, all attendees of...
PIKEVILLE, KY
AL.com

The story behind Jason Isbell’s custom Fender guitar

He’s famous for what he does with words, but Jason Isbell can make magic with a guitar too. And while technology doesn’t yet allow you to download Isbell’s songwriting skills, you can buy one of his guitars. Fender’s Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster is a fresh personal twist on the Tele, that eternally malleable Leo Fender design which dates back to at least 1950.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Hear METALLICA's 'The Struggle Within' Covered by RODRIGO Y GABRIELA

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of METALLICA's self-titled album, the Grammy-winning, 16-times-platinum-certified LP is receiving its definitive re-release on September 10 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Remastered for ultimate sound quality, The Black Album remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180-gram double vinyl LP, standard CD and 3 CD expanded edition, digital, and limited-edition deluxe box set (containing the album remastered on 180-gram 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a METALLICA lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).
MUSIC
The Owensboro Times

Grammy-winning Jason Isbell to perform Dec. 5 at Owensboro Sportscenter

Grammy-winning artist Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, along with special guest S.G. Goodman, are coming in concert to the Owensboro Sportscenter at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. Isbell launched his career as a member of the roots-rock band Drive-By Truckers. Since going solo, he’s earned acclaim for a series of albums with his group The 400 Unit, including last year’s chart-topping Reunions. The first single of the album, Be Afraid, peaked at a career-high No. 5 on the Adult Alternative Songs chart.
OWENSBORO, KY
NPR

Enter 'The Metallica Blacklist': St. Vincent And Jason Isbell On The Black Album

Metallica's "Enter Sandman" changed the landscape of rock music after the release of the band's self-titled record in 1991. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic album, they are releasing The Metallica Blacklist: a compilation that features over 50 different artists covering songs from the record affectionately known as "The Black Album."
MUSIC
xpn.org

12 concerts (and one festival) to see this week including Julien Baker, Jason Isbell, KeiyaA, Hop Along, and XPNFest

It’s a new week and a new roundup of concerts — including one major, major concert we hope to see you at on the Camden Waterfront between Friday and Sunday!. Obviously we’re talking about the 2021 XPoNential Music Festival, WXPN’s exciting return to in-person live events, and this year brings a roundup filled with perennial favorites like singer-songwriter Ani Di Franco, introspective rockers Strand of Oaks, and storytelling troubadours Dawes, as well as newer names like blues ripper Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and folk rocker Adia Victoria. The local music community is also represented through modern rock Americana act Stella Ruze, electropop jammers Great Time, and an opening night doubleheader of funk with Wilmington’s Hoochi Coochi and Philly’s Arthur Thomas and the Funkitorum. It’s going to be a solid weekend, tickets are still available, and you can find out more at XPNFest.org.
ENTERTAINMENT
xpn.org

Jason Isbell and Kathleen Edwards make a formidable return to Philly at The Met

The packed Met was my first (big) show in 18 months, and it was sensory overload on many levels. A physical vaccination card or printed copy was required for entry, and the 3500 who filed into the venue also had a mandatory mask requirement. I had assumed that this hurdle would keep some of the crowd home, but that was not the case.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Hear GHOST's Cover Version Of METALLICA's 'Enter Sandman'

GHOST's cover version of the METALLICA classic "Enter Sandman" can be streamed below. The track is taken from "The Metallica Blacklist", a four-hour, 53-song collection of the "Black Album" covers spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, with each artist contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite "Metallica" LP cut.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Adia Victoria – “You Was Born To Die” (Feat. Jason Isbell, Margo Price, & Kyshona Armstrong)

In a couple of days, the Nashville singer Adia Victoria will release A Southern Gothic, her new album of cinematic, atmospheric blues. Victoria recorded the LP last year during quarantine, while listening to old Alan Lomax field recordings and thinking about the history of American music. We’ve already posted the early single “Magnolia Blues,” and now Victoria has shared her version of “You Was Born To Die,” an old blues song most associated with Blind Willie McTell. In her version of the song, Victoria had help from some friends.
THEATER & DANCE
