Simi Valley, CA

One Pedestrian Killed, One Hurt In Collision Outside Simi Valley High

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – One pedestrian was killed and a second seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle outside Simi Valley High School Tuesday morning.

Sept. 14, 2021. (CBSLA)

The collision occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cochran and Stow streets.

According to Simi Valley police, one of the pedestrians died and the second was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

Although some students happened to witness the crash, none were involved in any way, police said.

The circumstances of the collision were not immediately confirmed.

