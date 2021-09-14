Marginal severe weather risk Tuesday night for area

The cold front is well southeast of the state this morning but we’re still in the running for a few showers across northern OK in the short term before the main upper-level trough exits the area. A nice taste of fall weather is underway with gusty north winds and cooler weather arriving through the day. Our streak of 46 consecutive days of 90+ degree readings at Tulsa International will come to an end today. Temps will start this morning in the 60s and max out with highs in the mid to upper 70s today as clouds clear from the northwest to southeast later this afternoon. This sets up a cool Wednesday morning with most locations dropping into the lower 50s with valley locations into the upper 40s for the morning lows. Afternoon highs Wednesday will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s as a surface ridge of high pressure settles near the metro. Morning lows will remain in the 50s for the rest of the week, but the lower-level dry air will also warm up nicely. Thursday afternoon highs will reach the lower to mid-80s with south winds returning at 10 to 15 mph. Daytime highs should reach the upper 80s or lower 90s Friday through the weekend as another front may enter part of northern OK, but with very little change in sensible weather other than a wind shift for part of the state.

TULSA, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO