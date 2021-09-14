CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marginal severe weather risk Tuesday night for area

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunderstorm chances are increasing for the late afternoon and evening hours. Storms are possible starting by mid-afternoon, but the best chances are from sunset to midnight across the KVOE listening area. Currently, all area counties are in a marginal risk of severe weather, mainly for wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail to the size of quarters. Isolated to scattered heavy rain is also possible if storms develop as expected by Tuesday evening.

