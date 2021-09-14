CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks required starting Wednesday for Cedar Rapids students, staff

By Grace King
thegazette.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS — A day after a federal judge cleared the way at least temporarily for local officials to require masks in schools, the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced Tuesday it is reinstating a mandate that all students, staff and visitors starting Wednesday wear face coverings in its schools to mitigate a surging spread of COVID-19. Masks also will be required for Cedar Rapids-based day care programs. And masks are encouraged during activities “beyond the school day,” Superintendent Noreen Bush said in an email to families Tuesday.

