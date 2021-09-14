Natrona Vs. Laramie Football 9-10-21

Jackson was the 3A runner-up last season with a loss to Cody in the championship game and the Broncs want to get back to that title game in 2021. They certainly have the quality personnel to do just that with a couple of all-star players in Sadler Smith and Brody Hasenack. Jackson played three Idaho schools in their non-conference season, beating Teton and Bear Lake and losing to Pocatello back on Thursday. It's not very often that a high school team plays in a college stadium as this game was held at the Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO