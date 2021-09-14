CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona Vs. Laramie Football 9-10-21

By Frank Gambino
 7 days ago
Natrona absorbed a tough loss to Cheyenne East at home last week so this week was a game of atonement against the Laramie Plainsmen. Luke Spencer was the #1 star of the game for the Mustangs with first-half touchdown runs of 64 and 54 yards. He also returned an interception 81 yards for a score in the 2nd half so that was a productive night for him on the gridiron. NC, at 2-1 will take on cross-town rival Kelly Walsh in the Oil Bowl on Friday,

WyoPreps

Lovell Welcomes Lyman in WyoPreps Game of the Week [AUDIO]

The WyoPreps Small School ‘Game of the Week’ takes us to Class 2A, where No. 3 Lovell hosts defending champ and second-ranked Lyman. The Eagles are off to a 3-0 start. They slipped past Malad, ID, and blew out Rawlins. Last week, in the conference opener, Lyman held off Cokeville by 10 points, 30-20. The Eagles scored touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams against the Panthers.
HIGH SCHOOL
