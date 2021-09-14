More controlled blasts planned for K-31 east of Osage City
Controlled blasting is returning to part of Kansas Highway 31 outside Osage City. A blasting project had taken place for two weeks in mid- to late August to help reset the grade for a new stretch of K-31 between Osage City and US Highway 75. More blasting is set to begin Wednesday and continue through at least Sept. 24. This second round will start about 1.5 miles west of the US-75 junction and will push west a mile from there.kvoe.com
