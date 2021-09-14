CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs Gains an Italian Restaurant and Market With a Rooftop Lounge

By Beth McKibben
Cover picture for the articleItalian restaurant and market Tre Vele, from Mission and Market chef Ian Winslade and brothers Ryan and Jonathan Akly, opens Monday, September 20, in Sandy Springs. Tre Vele takes over the former Three Sheets restaurant and lounge space, which the Akly family opened in 2010 at the City Walk complex. Winslade opened Mission and Market with the Aklys in 2018 at Three Alliance Center in Buckhead.

