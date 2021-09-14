OBITUARY: David Lee Suttle
David Lee Suttle, age 65, a resident of De Queen, Arkansas, passed away, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at his home. He was born July 24, 1956 in Searcy, Arkansas. David was retired from Suttle Equipment and was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a patriotic man who loved the Lord, Jesus Christ, his family and his country. He enjoyed collecting antiques, loved helping others and was involved in mentoring those in recovery through AA groups.www.dequeenbee.com
