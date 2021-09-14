CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Social media companies shouldn’t be pressed into a common-carrier mold

By Mark Jamison
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwwYM_0bvsE4vA00


T he view in Washington appears to be that social media has become so important that it must come under government control. That this is a non sequitur seems lost on many.

For example, some members of the House and Senate have mistakenly pressured Big Tech to steepen the political tilt of its content moderation. The politicians apparently see themselves as protectors of truth, but in reality they know truth no better than anyone else. And the restrictions they seek would damage America’s political, cultural, and economic futures by diminishing people’s exposures to novel ideas and squashing innovations that challenge the status quo.

One pushback to this control of online speech is a movement to shoehorn social media companies into a common-carrier mold. The most prominent example of this effort is Sen. Bill Hagerty's (R-TN) proposed 21st Century FREE Speech Act, which seeks to regulate social media platforms of more than 100 million users as common carriers. This perspective has gained supporters (see here , here , here , and here ) and critics (see here , here , and here ).

The push to create social media common carriers is misguided — namely because it tries to impose an untested business model. The common-carrier concept evolved in common law during medieval times, when transportation businesses sometimes proved unfaithful in their promises to customers. Over time, courts imposed nondiscrimination requirements when carriers victimized customers that had little or no choice of suppliers. Lawmakers in the US enshrined common-carrier rules into law for railroad, trucking, telegraph, and telephone companies, whose business models already fit the common-carrier mold.

Social media companies do not have common-carrier business models. Reddit, TikTok, Facebook, and WeChat are more like meeting places than carriers and differ in their promises and cultures they promote. Hagerty’s bill would subject these differences to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) oversight, which could lead to political pressures on content, constraints on sites' abilities to manage their cultures, and less innovation.

And despite claims by numerous antitrust authorities, users of these sites have an abundance of choices. Sen. Hagerty’s bill limits regulation to social media sites with more than 100 million users worldwide. According to Statista, at least 16 social media providers have 300 million or more users. (There are probably many more providers with fewer than 300 million but more than 100 million users.) Monitoring 16-plus providers would be quite a chore for the FCC, and the large number makes it hard to argue that users have a dearth of choices.

Rather than create and then impose a social media common-carrier model on existing companies, lawmakers could consider creating a legal framework with well-considered rights, privileges, and obligations in which companies can create valuable common-carrier-like (CCL) services if they so choose. This would enable CCL business models and allow social media services that do not fit this mold to operate under other rules.

For example, Hagerty’s bill would revoke Section 230 protections for all social media companies and replace them with other provisions. Perhaps a CCL framework would include expanded service provider protections specific to services that opt into the framework, in part compensating providers for having less control over content. Providers that have both CCL and non-CCL services could facilitate multihoming — where consumers use more than one social media platform — by having the CCL and non-CCL share content, perhaps like Facebook does for both its core Facebook service and Instagram. This might make it easy for users to get the best of both worlds.

The bottom line is that a CCL framework should be an option, not an artificially imposed business model. Indeed, some social media platforms are already experimenting with business models that have minimal content controls. Companies should be allowed to choose their business models, and customers should be allowed to choose the businesses they prefer.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ramblernewspapers.com

Don’t be Fooled by Social Media Frauds

Recently, cybersecurity experts from Microsoft and the RAND Corporation met virtually with journalists to discuss…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
INTERNET
petproductnews.com

5 Effective—and Current—Social Media Strategies Pet Retailers Should Consider

This story originally appeared in the SuperZoo Show Daily, which is created by Pet Product News. The social media industry moves fast. If you’re not on top of it—leveraging the tactics and strategies that are working today—you’ll get left behind. Let’s focus on the five most impactful social media marketing strategies to grow your pet business in 2021 and beyond.
PET SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Texarkana Gazette

State forbids censorship by social media companies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed a bill banning social media platforms from removing posts because of the political views expressed in them, a measure that is likely to draw significant legal scrutiny after a similar law was blocked by a judge in Florida. Under the new rules, large...
TECHNOLOGY
mediaite.com

January 6 Committee Says It’s Received ‘Thousands of Pages of Documents’ from Agencies, Social Media Companies

Telecom and social media companies have sent the House January 6 Select Committee “thousands of pages of documents” in response to the committee’s requests as they investigate the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The committee recently requested records from these companies for several Republican members of Congress and allies of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Texas governor signs bill stopping social media companies blocking people for ‘conservative views’

Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday signed a bill to restrict the ability of social media giants to block users, paving the way for action against such measures used by companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube. The bill, now a law, will dilute the power of social media companies to block or censor people for their political viewpoints, the Republican governor said in a press conference. Mr Abbott said he was signing House Bill 20 into law to “fight back against big tech political censorship”, citing it as a threat to freedom of speech in the state. The...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Companies#Big Tech#Business Models#House#Senate#Tiktok#Wechat#Ccl#Washington Examiner
seehafernews.com

Rep. Sortwell Says Social Media Companies Are Censoring Americans

Assemblyman Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers has called out social media companies for, as he put it, “free speech rights through deleting, censoring, and shadow-banning.”. “Big tech bullies, like Facebook and Twitter, are censoring people’s free speech, and even colluded with politicians to do it,” Sortwell told Seehafer News. “Government must never be allowed to violate your rights, by using companies to do their dirty work…We expect this kind of suppression in China, not her in America.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MySanAntonio

How to Use Different Social-Media Platforms to Build Press Relationships

It’s no secret that public relations are all about relationship building (hey, it’s in the name). Traditionally, relationship building was done through mixers and coffee chats with journalists. I still remember the number of free dinners I was offered in my years as a journalist! Enter social media, and you can now reach a writer sipping his or her coffee on the other side of the world. Yes, there are more opportunities to connect, but the bare basics of building relationships shouldn't be forgotten.
INTERNET
Government Technology

What social media company is the latest to make smart glasses?

Smart glasses haven’t caught on quite like other wearables, such as watches, but it seems tech companies are determined to make them a thing. Snapchat was the first social media company to make them, but now Facebook wants in on the action. On Thursday the social media giant launched Ray-Ban...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
Instagram
AFP

Facebook seeks to defend itself after scathing reports

Facebook on Tuesday fired back after a series of withering Wall Street Journal reports that the company failed to keep users safe, with the social media giant noting an increase in staff and spending on battling abuses. A series of recent Wall Street Journal reports said the company knew its Instagram photo sharing tool was hurting teenage girls' mental health, and that its moderation system had a double standard allowing VIPs to skirt rules.
INTERNET
Dearborn Press & Guide

As part of ongoing domestic terrorism and Jan. 6 investigations, Peters presses top social media companies for information on efforts to monitor and remove violent extremist content

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-Bloomfield Township), Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is pressing the Chief Executive Officers of Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for more information regarding their companies’ policies to monitor and remove extremist and conspiracy content that advocates violence. The letters are a part of Peters’ ongoing efforts to investigate the rise of domestic terrorism across the country, and the events surrounding the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Domestic violent extremists have used social media platforms to communicate and plan attacks, and extremist content – such as content promoting white nationalist and anti-government violence – continues to flourish across social media platforms. Peters is also seeking information about the relationship between violent extremist content and the platforms’ content prioritization algorithms and targeted advertising tools that generate the majority of the companies’ revenue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
temple.edu

12 social media accounts you should be following

We know you (sometimes) spend more time than you’d like to admit scrolling through your social media feeds. We’ve got a list of accounts to follow to make that time more worthwhile. Temple University. @TempleUniv on Twitter and Instagram. Why? For all things Temple including the latest news, updates, events...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
boxingnewsandviews.com

Blonde Bombshell On The End Of Bizzare Social Media Company Decision

Professional athletes who generate significant numbers and are deemed of interest with quotes given to the public domain, more often than not, are verified on social media company platforms. Be it Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram etc. Boxing falls into this as a largely web-driven sport. It has been for sometime...
COMBAT SPORTS
FireRescue1

Should you conduct social media screenings when hiring firefighters?

Using social media to research potential firefighter candidates could cause problems for your department — We’re currently reviewing candidates for an open firefighter position. I’m one of the officers who will be part of the interview process. Is it OK for me to look up the candidates on social media to see what’s out there about them?
PREGNANCY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
142K+
Followers
50K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy