NEW ORLEANS — Four Regional Economic Development organizations in the hurricane-impacted areas of Louisiana have joined together to support efforts for a unified disaster aid appropriation for the state’s recovery. The four groups urge the U.S. Congress to join with the Louisiana Congressional Delegation to secure funding so the area can rebuild. In two years, Louisiana’s citizens and businesses located along the Gulf of Mexico have been devastated by Hurricanes Laura (Category 4), Delta (Category 2), Zeta (Category 3), and Ida (Category 4).

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO