NFL

Marquise Goodwin Really Sums Up the Offensive Questions About Sunday Night

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday we talked about how the Sunday night game plan, among other things, certainly didn’t seem particularly well-tailored to Allen Robinson’s abilities. The broader point, of course, was that the short pass approach, never extending the field, did a decent job moving the ball, but required three plays for every first down, and got bogged down on the Rams’ side of the field. A good offense these days needs quite a bit more explosiveness.

