Pittsburgh, PA

Review: The Rivers Don’t Know at Pittsburgh Playhouse

By George Hoover
pghintheround.com
 7 days ago

Pittsburgh’s rivers are represented even before the first lines are spoken in the new play The Rivers Don’t Know. The show, written by James McManus , and coproduced by City Theatre and Cornerstone Theater Company , is currently playing at Point Park University’s Pittsburgh Playhouse. The play’s striking set, by Nephelie Andonyadis, is a runway-like representation of a river, suggesting motion and turbulence, creating the perfect platform and canopy for the various stories that comprise the evening.

