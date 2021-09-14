Nicholas continues to weaken, but flooding remains a high threat at the coast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a moderate - high risk for flash flooding for parts of Texas and Louisiana today as Nicholas dumps torrential rain on already saturated ground. The once cat. 1 hurricane made a landfall early Tuesday, and it has continued to weaken along with slow down. Unfortunately, the rain isn’t letting up on Nicholas’ east side. So, a slower storm with persistent rain has the flood threat elevated.www.wtok.com
