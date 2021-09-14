Nicholas continues to weaken, but flooding remains a high threat at the coast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An end to the rain is approaching, but first, there’s one more rainy day. A cold front will bring a round of heavy showers and thunderstorms to us on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The cold front will sweep the rain and clouds away, and it will bring a cool snap of fall-like weather just in time for the beginning of fall. The beginning of fall occurs with the Autumnal Equinox on Wednesday afternoon.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO