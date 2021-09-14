Help is just a call away

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

By JONATHON CARTER
Cecil Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to remind our fellow community members that help is available for them and for those they love who may be in crisis. “It can be frightening if someone you love talks about suicidal thoughts. It can be even more frightening if you find yourself thinking about dying or giving up on life,” states the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). “Comments or thoughts about suicide — also known as suicidal ideation — can begin small like, ‘I wish I wasn’t here’ or ‘Nothing matters.’ But over time, they can become more explicit and dangerous.”

