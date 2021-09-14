CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said warehouse worker safety was the company's 'priority number one' - but didn't address risks taken by delivery drivers to meet high demand

By Allana Akhtar
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULua7_0bvsDfGT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEc7j_0bvsDfGT00
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stressed the company's commitment to warehouse worker safety during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday morning.

Jassy said 6,000 Amazon employees dedicate their jobs to improving safety in warehouses during an interview with CNBC anchor Jon Fortt. He added the company will spend $300 million in 2021 on employee safety in warehouses.

Jassy admitted the company can improve reducing workplace injuries, but said Amazon has made progress on employee safety.

"For us, employee safety is priority number one for us in our fulfillment centers," Jassy said.

For every 100 Amazon warehouse workers, about 6 were injured in 2020 , per a recent analysis from The Washington Post.

Amazon's rate of injury is more than double that in Walmart warehouses, and injury rates at US fulfillment centers have increased every year between 2016 to 2019.

The firm previously announced part of the $300 million will go towards programs supporting employee mental health , physical fitness, and nutrition.

Jassy did not comment on risks taken by delivery drivers during the CNBC interview, and said the $300 million investment extends to fulfillment center workers.

Amazon recently came under fire for denying that Amazon delivery drivers pee in water bottles due to rigid time constraints on the job.

Amazon drivers told Insider they've taken safety risks like speeding and changing menstrual pads while driving due to the lack of breaks on the job. CNBC reported private delivery companies contracted by Amazon told workers to ignore safety risks like damaged seatbelts and broken mirrors.

A company spokesperson later said the tweet was "incorrect," and clarified fulfillment center workers can use the bathroom at any time.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

Business Insider

