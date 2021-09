CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday signed sweeping clean energy legislation that sets goals to make Illinois carbon-free by 2050, and staves off the closure of two of the state’s six nuclear plants. “Together, we are making history today, taking a giant leap forward to mitigate the impacts of climate change, to establish the most aggressive clean energy standards in the Midwest, becoming the best state in the nation to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle, supporting the creation of thousands of clean energy jobs right here in Illinois, and protecting and advancing the interests of every Illinoisan,” Pritzker...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO