Health Services

Covenant transitioning services to StarCare

By Nathan Giese
Plainview Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Covenant Health recently announced that it will transition all inpatient adult behavioral health services to StarCare Specialty Healthy System. The transition will be effective as of Nov. 15. The move is in partnership with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC). TTUHSC and Covenant had previously partnered to provide...

