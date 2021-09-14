With the Brits snubbed, the 2021 Booker Prize shortlist reveals just one worthy winner
So no Kazuo Ishiguro. No Rachel Cusk or Francis Spufford. Once again the Brits have been felled by the Booker shortlist, leaving just the Somali British writer Nadifa Mohamed to compete alongside three Americans, one South African and one Sri-Lankan for the world’s most venerable literary prize. There is no chance this year of a breakout British success story in the manner of last year’s winner Shuggie Bain. Mohamed’s novel The Fortune Men is a vivacious if uneven account of a real life miscarriage of justice involving a Somali immigrant in Tiger Bay in 1952. I can’t see it winning.www.telegraph.co.uk
