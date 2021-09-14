CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

With the Brits snubbed, the 2021 Booker Prize shortlist reveals just one worthy winner

By Claire Allfree
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo no Kazuo Ishiguro. No Rachel Cusk or Francis Spufford. Once again the Brits have been felled by the Booker shortlist, leaving just the Somali British writer Nadifa Mohamed to compete alongside three Americans, one South African and one Sri-Lankan for the world’s most venerable literary prize. There is no chance this year of a breakout British success story in the manner of last year’s winner Shuggie Bain. Mohamed’s novel The Fortune Men is a vivacious if uneven account of a real life miscarriage of justice involving a Somali immigrant in Tiger Bay in 1952. I can’t see it winning.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

US authors Lockwood, Powers, Shipstead up for Booker Prize

LONDON — (AP) — Novels that explore historical injustices, the nature of consciousness and the dizzying impact of the internet are among six finalists for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. Three books by American authors are on the shortlist announced Tuesday for the 50,000-pound ($69,000) prize: Patricia Lockwood’s social...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Booker Prize was restricted by its ‘colonial framework’, say organisers

The Booker Prize operated under a “colonial framework” by restricting entry to Commonwealth writers, its organisers said. The chairman of this year’s judging panel also said it was “pretty remarkable in the 21st century” that the British Empire should be considered an “appropriate container” for assessing works of literature. A...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Polari Prize 2021 Shortlists

Dragman, Steven Appleby (Metropolitan) What Girls Do in the Dark, Rosie Garland (Nine Arches) The Polari Book Prize is given to writers born or based in the UK and Ireland who are “emerging and established LGBTQ+ literary talent.” The award is sponsored by DHH Literary Agency, and the winner will receive £2,000. Judges are Suzi Feay, Chris Gribble, and VG Lee, with prize founder Paul Burston as chair. Winners will be announced at the Southbank Centre on October 30, 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

From Cape Town to Wigtown: Poetry prize's winner revealed

A South Africa-born poet has taken the top prize in the annual competition at Scotland's national book town. Basil du Toit won the £1,500 Wigtown award for his work Mermaid Indoors. The poet - born in Cape Town but resident in Edinburgh since 1980 - said winning the prize was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
Person
William Golding
Person
Penelope Fitzgerald
Person
Richard Powers
The Guardian

Analysis: the 2021 Booker shortlist tunes in to the worries of our age

Prize juries are not immune to channelling the preoccupations and anxieties of the times, and this year’s Booker shortlist highlights novels centred on trauma and loss. Two of the novels open with a death and its aftermath: the South African writer Damon Galgut’s The Promise detonates the social and political landscape in the years following the end of apartheid by taking us to the heart of a white family, while Anuk Arudpragasam’s A Passage North is a meditative examination of the emotional consequences of the Sri Lankan civil war, brought into focus by the death of an elderly woman’s carer. In Richard Powers’s Bewilderment – a second Booker shortlisting for the author of the Pulitzer prize-winning The Overstory – the loss of a man’s wife, and his struggle to care for their bereaved son, is set against the backdrop of climate emergency and the giant unknowns of the cosmos.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Booker Prize 2021 shortlist: Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead review – a soaring masterclass in historical fiction

“Anything endless is wondrous. But endlessness is torture, too. I knew the horizon could never be caught but still chased it.” So, in her final logbook, writes Marian Graves, a female aviator from Montana who, in Maggie Shipstead’s fat, juicy peach of a novel, has spent most of her life dreaming of flying a complete circle around the Earth, pole to pole. In 1950, she reaches Antarctica and is about to embark onwards to New Zealand. But the plane never makes it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brits#Booker Prize#Apartheid South Africa#Somali#British#Americans#South African#Sri Lankan#Commonwealth#Granta Books#Granta Publications#Chatto Windus#Prh#Bloomsbury Circus#Bloomsbury Publishing#Viking#Penguin General#Doubleday
The Independent

Booker Prize shortlist announced: A dazzling array of fiction to read now

The power of a great novel should not be underestimated. Books not only evoke imagination; they also take us to a completely new world, allow us to put ourselves in other people’s shoes and enrich our lives in ways that many other things are unable to do.This is why literary awards are an exciting time to discover new works of fiction and authors that you may otherwise not reach for. Whether it’s David Diop’s International Booker Prize-winning novel At Night All Blood Is Black (£7.20, Blackwells.co.uk) or this year’s Women’s Prize for Fiction crowned title Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (£8.36,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Booker Prize shortlist 2021: A Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam review – a mind-expanding Sri Lankan train journey

There are moments when this book, the author’s second, seems to have been written in response to an Oulipo challenge. Anuk Arudpragasam allows himself no quoted dialogue. The reader must brace himself for paragraph-length sentences and chapter-length paragraphs. The plot, such as it is, is slight, the merest scaffolding for something that hovers between – there is no unpretentious word for it – psychogeography and phenomenology. It ought not to work.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
smilepolitely.com

Richard Powers' Bewilderment is shortlisted for the Booker Prize

Richard Powers, University of Illinois Emeritus Professor and Pulitzer Prize winning author, has another book shortlisted for an impressive award. Bewilderment (which comes out September 21st) has been shortlisted for the 2021 Booker Prize, an impressive and well respected award of £50,000 granted to an author writing in English. Top...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
LJWORLD

Former Lawrence resident’s debut novel shortlisted for Booker Prize

A novel by a former Lawrence resident has been short-listed for the Booker Prize, the prestigious literary honor awarded each year for the best novel written in English. The novel “No One is Talking About This” by author Patricia Lockwood, formerly of Lawrence, joins five other novels on the list. This is the debut novel for Lockwood, who published the critically acclaimed memoir “Priestdaddy” in 2017.
LAWRENCE, KS
BBC

Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2021 winner revealed

Cao Fei has won the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2021 for her solo exhibition Blueprints. Ms Fei was awarded the £30,000 prize on Thursday at a ceremony at The Photographers' Gallery, London, by the broadcaster, journalist and film-maker, Bidisha. "Drawing upon extensive research and a wealth of cultural and...
PHOTOGRAPHY
WWD

Inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize Winners Revealed

LONDON — The three winners of the inaugural BFC Changemakers Prize in partnership with Swarovski have been revealed. Each represents one pillar of the British Fashion Council’s Institute of Positive Fashion: people, environment, community and craftsmanship. John Hickling, founder of vintage and remade clothing provider Glass Onion in South Yorkshire,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Stirling prize shortlist: from mosque stunner to neo-neolithic flats

A — mesmerising wooden mosque in Cambridge will go head to head with a Cornish footbridge and a cluster of black boatsheds in the Lake District, in this year’s battle for the UK’s best new building. Joining them in the race for the 2021 Riba Stirling prize are a new student centre for Kingston University, a key worker housing development in Cambridge, and a controversial stone apartment block in London which was almost demolished by the local council.
WORLD
ArchDaily

RIBA Announces 2021 Stirling Prize Shortlist

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed the six shortlisted buildings contending for this year's RIBA Stirling Prize. Celebrating its 25th year, the award is given to the United Kingdom's best new building. The selected buildings demonstrate "the innovation and ambition that lies at the heart of exceptional architecture", varying from a city mosque in Cambridge to a remote bridge in Cornwall and a vibrant gathering space in Kingston.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy