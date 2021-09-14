CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Newly listed homes for sale in the Mid Valley area

Democrat-Herald
 7 days ago

Browse through recently listed homes in the Mid Valley real estate market and find your next home!. Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Gorgeous log cabin home on 5 acres of privacy with stunning views! This is the dream home you've been looking for! Step inside this cozy home that features a loft office/or 3rd BDRM, nice open floor-plan, wrap around deck w/custom railing, beautiful kitchen, paved driveway, Lrg garage, full basement ready to be finished & plumbed for a bathroom/kitchen, covered front porch, large master bedroom w/veranda, walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub. 1/2 Bath in garage, new heat pump, propane generator, 400 Amp, plus More!

The Associated Press

Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy' to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
NBC News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor who admitted he violated state's strict new abortion law

An Arkansas man sued a Texas abortion provider Monday in what is believed to be the first lawsuit filed since the state's restrictive abortion law was enacted. The man, Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer who was convicted of federal tax evasion in 2009, sued Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who publicly admitted to performing an abortion that was illegal under the new law, known as S.B. 8.
The Associated Press

Q&A: America's new COVID-19 rules for international travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions. Some details of the plan announced Monday are being worked out, but here are some questions and answers about what to expect:
